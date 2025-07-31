Doncaster park's fun-filled family day in aid of Yorkshire Air Ambulance
A Doncaster park will host a fun-filled fundraising spectacular in aid of Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Time Out 2025, organised by the Great North Medical Group, will take place at Adwick Park from 10am to 4pm on August 10.
The day will feature walking cricket, family games and activties, information stalls as well as cake and refreshments, with funds from the event going to the YAA.
A spokesperson said: “Bring your friends and family for a day of community, fun, and fundraising!”
