Doncaster pub regulars sign up for darts marathon in aid of Macmillan
Players from the Horse and Groom’s Monday night league darts team are one of hundreds of teams across the country taking part in the charity challenge for Macmillan Cancer Support.
The fundraiser will see players throwing for 12 hours or chasing a 100,000 points target to raise money for men living with cancer.
A spokesperson for Macmillan said: “Men make up more than half of new cancer cases but many of them do not seek support. The Darts Marathon aims to get men talking about cancer one throw at a time.”
A spokesperson for the Nutwell Lane based pub said: "We have all been affected by cancer in one way or another so please if you can support the cause.
You can donate to their campaign, which aims to raise £500, HERE
