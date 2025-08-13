Cabinet approves new Doncaster Tenancy Strategy for social housing providers

Families in Doncaster in need of ‘fixed-term’ social housing will be offered homes for five years at a time, after changes to the Doncaster Tenancy Strategy were approved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor Ros Jones’ cabinet confirmed the new tenancy strategy, which was required after the previous version expired.

As previously reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, there is only one significant change from the old strategy relating to fixed-term tenancies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the new tenancy strategy comes into effect, new fixed-term tenancies will be five-year agreements. Under the previous strategy, these tenancies lasted until the youngest child turned 19-years-old.

A report to cabinet stated existing ‘fixed-term’ agreements will not be affected and will continue as normal.

It explains fixed-term tenancies are used “for certain stock that are in particularly short supply”, such as homes of four bedrooms or more, to ensure they remain “used by those that need them”.

It is said the current rules regarding fixed-term tenancies “mean some properties could be underoccupied earlier and for longer than necessary”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Housing in Doncaster. | LDRS

The new tenancy strategy acknowledges tenants may be worried knowing their terms are to end after five years.

It suggests housing providers, such as St Leger Homes of Doncaster, “review tenancies 6-9 months before the end of the term” and “seek to renew the tenancy unless there are specific grounds not to do so” with those grounds clearly set out to the tenants.

Councillor Glyn Jones, deputy mayor and cabinet member for environment, housing and safer communities, told the cabinet meeting: “There will be another report in October for changes to the terms and conditions in relation to succession.”

Councillor Glyn Jones, deputy mayor and cabinet member for environment, housing and safer communities. | LDRS

There are currently no changes in the new Doncaster Tenancy Strategy to succession of social housing tenancies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Doncaster Council are looking into potential changes to who is eligible to succeed a tenancy in the event of a death.

Cllr Jones told the meeting that cabinet were asking for the author of the impending October report to present them with a “range of options”.