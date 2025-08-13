Youth justice services in Doncaster have given a “strong performance” over the past year, members of Mayor Ros Jones’ cabinet have said.

Councillor Sue Farmer, cabinet member for children, young people and families, told colleagues the service had been very successful in diverting young people away from the criminal justice system.

She told cabinet: “Over the past year, no child has received a custodial sentence, placing Doncaster as one of the highest performing authorities in England and Wales.”

The praise for the service came as the cabinet voted to support the 2025/26 Youth Justice Plan in its meeting on Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

Councillor David Nevett, cabinet member for adults, wellbeing and culture, said: “I wish to commend the service for all it does to persuade young people to make better choices in life… I support the plan.”

Members heard how even in cases where children were not diverted away from the criminal justice system the reoffending rate was 32.5 per cent – in line with the national average.

However, pilot programmes being tested in Doncaster are showing far improved results.

Youth Justice teams have performed very well over the past year. | LDRS/George Torr

As previously reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the youth justice service in Doncaster had launched a new anti-social behaviour (ASB) virtual reality programme.

The programme has so far been a success, members heard, with the cabinet report stating that “of the 131 children engaged by the programme only 0.7% offended or re-offended”.

Additionally, Cllr Farmer said a trial of a Buddi Tag system – which “enables the whereabouts of young people to be tracked, with their permission” – had shown promise as a “direct response to dealing with Child Criminal Exploitation and the prevention and detection of crime”.

Councillor Sue Farmer, cabinet member for children, young people and families, said the youth justice service had seen success in the last year. | LDRS

Cllr Glyn Jones, deputy mayor and cabinet member for environment, housing and safer communities, told the meeting: “I think this report is an outstanding report. It puts us head and shoulders above other authorities.

“The work we are doing is exemplary… may it continue.”

The cabinet agreed to support the Youth Justice Plan 2025/26. It will next go to full council in September 2025 for final approval.