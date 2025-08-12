A member of staff at a town council in Doncaster called the police after its mayor and deputy mayor forced their way into her office, demanding information they could not have.

Councillor Michael ‘Mick’ Glynn and his deputy, Cllr Mark Broadhurst, allegedly “forced” their way into staff offices at Hatfield Town Council, where Emma Marsden was working alone.

In an email seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, sent by Ms Marsden to all town councillors, Glynn and Broadhurst had a meeting arranged with Ms Marsden for the next day.

However, the pair arrived at the town council office on August 11, 2025, entered the staff office and “refused to leave”.

The Hatfield Town Council building on Cuckoo Lane in Hatfield, Doncaster. | Google

Ms Marsden wrote that Glynn and Broadhurst wanted information she believed they were not entitled to and needed permission from all councillors.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed they were called to the Cuckoo Lane offices following reports of two men refusing to leave a building.

A spokesperson said: “Officers attended and spoke to the men who then left the building, with no criminal offences recorded.”

Mick Glynn (pictured) is the new Mayor of Hatfield. | Doncaster Free Press

Despite no offences being recorded, police involvement is a dramatic escalation of the public fallout between Glynn, Broadhurst and town council staff.

Ms Marsden’s notice to councillors alleges that Glynn and Broadhurst left after the arrival of police, but not before the mayor informed her she had “no job” and he would send her a letter detailing as such.

It further states that Glynn shouted at a member of the council’s site team to “get back to work” – despite them being at the offices to collect and drop off paperwork every Monday.

Both Mick Glynn and Mark Broadhurst did not respond to the LDRS when asked to comment.

Monday’s incident is the latest in a series of events in which Glynn is accused of poor behaviour towards authority staff.

In March 2025, he was reprimanded by the City of Doncaster Council’s audit hearings sub-committee after he failed to treat the former council clerk, Clare McRoy, “with respect”.

Mark Broadhurst, deputy Mayor of Hatfield and City of Doncaster councillor. | City of Doncaster Council

Glynn attended a local community meeting, identifying himself as a local councillor, and proceeded to “shame and humiliate” Ms McRoy in her absence.

Cllr Glynn blamed slow progress on a community project on the town clerk before calling her “useless”, “ineffective” and “not very good” at her job.

Ms McRoy left her post as council clerk before the hearing.

Additionally, the sub-committee heard that at a Hatfield Town Council meeting on October 14, 2024, Glynn described a “fractious” debate with his female colleagues as being like “loose women”.

The chair of the meeting, councillor Deborah Smith, informed Cllr Glynn his comment was “misogynistic”.

Neil Concannon, head of litigation and regulatory and deputy monitoring officer at the City of Doncaster Council told the sub-committee hearing: “Looking at the matter objectively, I consider that the use of the term “Loose Women”, whether intended to cause offence or not, was an unnecessary use of inappropriate language, sarcasm and rude.”

Glynn was ordered to make written apologies to staff and other councillors and undertake training on the code of conduct.

The LDRS reported in June 2025 that Hatfield Town Council was on the brink of crisis as staff said they were looking for new employment after Glynn and Broadhurst were made mayor and deputy mayor of Hatfield.

Broadhurst was elected as a Reform UK councillor on the City of Doncaster Council in May 2025, but was expelled from the group a few weeks later, now sitting as an independent.

Facebook posts from before his election to Doncaster Council, but during his tenure on Hatfield Town Council, compared Islamic dress to bin bags and stated Nazi leader Adolf Hitler would have been a “legend” if he’d targeted Muslims.

Minutes of Hatfield Town Council’s annual general meeting showed Glynn’s mayorship got off to a rocky start at the annual meeting when officers left the meeting, after the mayor verbally “attacked” them.

The LDRS understands that as of August 9, 2025, both the locum clerk, Carrie Pillows, and the deputy clerk have left the employment of the authority – leaving Ms Marsden as the only remaining member of the council’s administrative team.

A source previously said that without the administrative team “there’s no way to process payments or conduct the business of the council”, adding it would not be able to run.

Hatfield Town Council has not responded to request for comment over the police incident.