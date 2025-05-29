A new city councillor in Doncaster has been expelled from the Reform UK group over social media posts deemed “unacceptable” by party leaders.

Councillor Mark Broadhurst will now sit as an independent councillor after Reform UK chose to withdraw the whip following crunch talks between Broadhurst and group leaders today.

Cllr Guy Aston, Reform UK group leader, said: “Councillor Mark Broadburst has had the whip removed today due to inappropriate social media activity that does not reflect our values or standards: family, community, country.”

Broadhurst, who was recently appointed deputy mayor of Hatfield Town Council, has faced significant backlash after the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) shared details of controversial images shared to his personal Facebook page.

It included an image comparing Islamic dress to bin bags and a now-deleted image of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, which suggested he’d have been a “legend” if he’d targeted Muslims.

Broadhurst’s Facebook page has since been made private.

Before the City of Doncaster Council annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday, May 23, 2025, Cllr Aston said the posts were not acceptable and were being investigated by the council.

He told the LDRS: “Councillors have a certain standard of behaviour. I have to say I think that probably transgresses that.”

The decision to remove Broadhurst from the party benches comes after sources told the LDRS that group leaders wanted him to voluntarily resign the whip.

It is understood that Broadhurst did not, prompting the party to withdraw the whip themselves.

Before the AGM, the Reform UK group opted not to appoint Broadhurst to represent them on any authority committees or outside bodies.

He was one of two Reform UK councillors not to receive any appointments.

Cllr Mark Broadhurst has not responded to requests for comment by the LDRS. He also did not respond to questions on if he would resign from the council or apologise for the posts.

A spokesperson for Reform UK said: “The Doncaster Council Reform UK group has removed the whip following the conclusion of an internal investigation into Councillor Broadhurst’s social media activity.”

The posts on Broadhurst’s Facebook page were swiftly condemned by Labour councillors in the Town ward of Doncaster – the most ethnically diverse in the city.

A statement from Cllrs Rob Dennis, Majid Khan and Gemma Cobby said: “We firmly express that Islamophobia, as well as all other forms of racism and prejudice, has no place in Doncaster.

“We represent all communities in the ward, not just those who vote for us, and we act in the confidence of our residents, both advocating and representing in their best interests.”

The trio extended an open invite to all councillors, including new Reform UK members, offering introductions to leaders of Doncaster’s Muslim communities.

Following the removal of the whip, Broadhurst will continue as a councillor for Hatfield ward as an independent.

The ward has two other councillors, Nick Smith and Dan Dawson, who are Reform UK members.