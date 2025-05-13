Reform UK select ex-Royal Navy man as group leader on Doncaster Council

Reform UK’s 37 new councillors in Doncaster have chosen Guy Aston to lead the group in the City of Doncaster Council chamber.

Councillor Aston will be joined by Conisbrough’s Cllr Rachel Reed, who was elected deputy leader at a party meeting on Monday, May 12, 2025.

Group leader of Reform UK on Doncaster Council Guy Aston said: “It’s an honour and a privilege to have been elected leader of the Reform UK group on Doncaster Council.

“What we have achieved here is incredible. From a standing start we are now the largest party on the council. The people of Doncaster have given us a clear mandate for serious change and we fully intend to deliver that.”

A Doncastrian since birth, Cllr Aston briefly served in the Royal Navy, before moving into sales and marketing.

He was elected a Reform UK councillor for Wheatley Hills and Intake at the elections in May 2025.

Aston was one of 37 Reform UK councillors elected to the City of Doncaster Council.

Despite having a majority of councillors, the group act as a very large opposition group to the directly elected mayor – Labour’s Ros Jones.

Mayor Jones narrowly saw off the Reform UK challenge for Mayor of Doncaster by less than 700 votes.

She is now beginning her fourth consecutive term as Mayor, running until 2029.

Ros Jones of the Labour Party. Credit: Getty | Getty Images

Last week, Mayor Jones announced her Labour cabinet of five individuals. It includes the Mayor, Cllr Glyn Jones, Cllr Sue Farmer, Cllr David Nevett and Cllr James Church.

The vast majority of key decisions will be made by the Mayor and cabinet. However, alongside her cabinet appointments, Mayor Jones announced she would be inviting Reform UK and the Conservatives to a private “executive group” on decision making.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) understands Labour will invite Cllrs Aston and Reed – as Reform UK’s leader and deputy leader – and whoever Cllr Aston appoints as party whip.

Two councillors from the Conservative Party will also be invited – likely Cllrs Steve Cox and Nick Allen, the leader and deputy leader.

Mayor Jones said: “I am pragmatic, I get things done for Doncaster and that means working with all councillors who share that passion to deliver for Doncaster and I look to positively engage with all groups and councillors.

“It is for this reason that I have reached out to both the Reform and Conservative groups, offering them places on a newly formed, informal and non-constituted executive group.”

The group will offer opposition councillors the chance to have an “input” on decision making, however, the final say on key decisions remains with Mayor Jones and the Labour cabinet.