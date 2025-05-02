Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reform UK have surged to an overall majority on the City of Doncaster Council, making them the main opposition to Mayor Ros Jones and her cabinet.

After Labour’s narrow victory in the race for Doncaster’s elected Mayor, few in the party predicted a collapse in support like the one seen across the city.

Reform UK won 37 seats compared to Labour’s 12 and the Conservatives’ six.

The previously successful Mexborough First were wiped out by Nigel Farage’s party after three consecutive ward sweeps.

Seven of the nine Labour councillors who had previously served in Mayor Ros Jones’ cabinet lost their seats – including Nigel and Lani-Mae Ball who, along with new candidate Dawn Lawrence, lost to Reform UK in Conisbrough.

However, due to the City of Doncaster Council’s directly elected mayor model, Reform UK’s majority will give them little power – instead, they will settle for an opposition role.

The Mayor of Doncaster – Ros Jones, Labour – and her cabinet make around 95 per cent of key decisions, minimising the impact Reform UK councillors will play in decision-making.

The Mayor will have to face the full council on votes for the budget – of which there will be four during the next term – and on Doncaster Sheffield Airport, a major issue in the city.

The full results, including specific vote tallies, can be found on the City of Doncaster Council website.

Here are the elected councillors in each of the council wards.

Adwick-le-Street and Carcroft

Nicola Brown, Reform UK

Maria Hollingworth, Reform UK

Steven Plater, Reform UK

Armthorpe

Tim Needham, Labour

Christopher Marriott, Reform UK

Nick Pritchard, Reform UK

Balby South

Ioan-Emanuel Craciun, Reform UK

Sue Farmer, Labour

Bentley

Rebecca Booth, Reform UK

Samuel Booth, Reform UK

James Church, Labour

Bessacarr

Nick Allen, Conservatives

David Carroll, Reform UK

Chris Kidger, Reform UK

Conisbrough

Jason Charity, Reform UK

Rachel Reed, Reform UK

William Shaw, Reform UK

Edenthorpe & Kirk Sandall

Alexander Jones, Reform UK

David Nevett, Labour

Edlington and Warmsworth

Stephen Barnett, Reform UK

Joan Briggs, Reform UK

Finningley

Steve Cox, Conservatives

Jane Cox, Conservatives

Symeon Waller, Conservatives

Hatfield

Mark Broadhurst, Reform UK

Nick Smith, Reform UK

Dan Dawson, Reform UK

Hexthorpe and Balby North

Glyn Jones, Labour

Russ Linley, Reform UK

Mexborough

Anthony Dodds, Reform UK

Brendan Megaw, Reform UK

John Reed, Reform UK

Norton and Askern

Frank Jackson, Reform UK

Vicky Lawson, Reform UK

Gerald Squire, Reform UK

Roman Ridge

Howard Rimmer, Reform UK

Craig Ward, Reform UK

Rossington and Bawtry

Bob Anderson, Labour

Ken Guest, Labour

Lee Sammut, Labour

Sprotbrough

Cynthia Ransome, Conservatives

Oliver Bloor, Reform UK

Stainforth and Barnby Dun

Karl Hughes, Reform UK

Neil James, Reform UK

Thorne and Moorends

Glyn Whiting, Reform UK

Kieran Lay, Reform UK

Dave Knight, Reform UK

Tickhill and Wadworth

Martin Greenhalgh, Conservatives

Jackie Dudley, Reform UK

Town

Gemma Cobby, Labour

Rob Dennis, Labour

Majid Khan, Labour

Wheatley Hills and Intake

Guy Aston, Reform UK

Paul Cutts, Reform UK

Jane Kidd, Labour and Co-Operative Party