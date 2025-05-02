Breaking

Doncaster election 2025: Reform UK boom earns majority 37 seats on council, results

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 2nd May 2025, 20:26 BST
Reform UK have surged to an overall majority on the City of Doncaster Council, making them the main opposition to Mayor Ros Jones and her cabinet.

After Labour’s narrow victory in the race for Doncaster’s elected Mayor, few in the party predicted a collapse in support like the one seen across the city.

Reform UK won 37 seats compared to Labour’s 12 and the Conservatives’ six.

The previously successful Mexborough First were wiped out by Nigel Farage’s party after three consecutive ward sweeps.

Seven of the nine Labour councillors who had previously served in Mayor Ros Jones’ cabinet lost their seats – including Nigel and Lani-Mae Ball who, along with new candidate Dawn Lawrence, lost to Reform UK in Conisbrough.

However, due to the City of Doncaster Council’s directly elected mayor model, Reform UK’s majority will give them little power – instead, they will settle for an opposition role.

The Mayor of Doncaster – Ros Jones, Labour – and her cabinet make around 95 per cent of key decisions, minimising the impact Reform UK councillors will play in decision-making.

The Mayor will have to face the full council on votes for the budget – of which there will be four during the next term – and on Doncaster Sheffield Airport, a major issue in the city.

The full results, including specific vote tallies, can be found on the City of Doncaster Council website.

Here are the elected councillors in each of the council wards.

Adwick-le-Street and Carcroft

  • Nicola Brown, Reform UK
  • Maria Hollingworth, Reform UK
  • Steven Plater, Reform UK

Armthorpe

  • Tim Needham, Labour
  • Christopher Marriott, Reform UK
  • Nick Pritchard, Reform UK

Balby South

  • Ioan-Emanuel Craciun, Reform UK
  • Sue Farmer, Labour

Bentley

  • Rebecca Booth, Reform UK
  • Samuel Booth, Reform UK
  • James Church, Labour

Bessacarr

  • Nick Allen, Conservatives
  • David Carroll, Reform UK
  • Chris Kidger, Reform UK

Conisbrough

  • Jason Charity, Reform UK
  • Rachel Reed, Reform UK
  • William Shaw, Reform UK

Edenthorpe & Kirk Sandall

  • Alexander Jones, Reform UK
  • David Nevett, Labour

Edlington and Warmsworth

  • Stephen Barnett, Reform UK
  • Joan Briggs, Reform UK

Finningley

  • Steve Cox, Conservatives
  • Jane Cox, Conservatives
  • Symeon Waller, Conservatives

Hatfield

  • Mark Broadhurst, Reform UK
  • Nick Smith, Reform UK
  • Dan Dawson, Reform UK

Hexthorpe and Balby North

  • Glyn Jones, Labour
  • Russ Linley, Reform UK

Mexborough

  • Anthony Dodds, Reform UK
  • Brendan Megaw, Reform UK
  • John Reed, Reform UK

Norton and Askern

  • Frank Jackson, Reform UK
  • Vicky Lawson, Reform UK
  • Gerald Squire, Reform UK

Roman Ridge

  • Howard Rimmer, Reform UK
  • Craig Ward, Reform UK

Rossington and Bawtry

  • Bob Anderson, Labour
  • Ken Guest, Labour
  • Lee Sammut, Labour

Sprotbrough

  • Cynthia Ransome, Conservatives
  • Oliver Bloor, Reform UK

Stainforth and Barnby Dun

  • Karl Hughes, Reform UK
  • Neil James, Reform UK

Thorne and Moorends

  • Glyn Whiting, Reform UK
  • Kieran Lay, Reform UK
  • Dave Knight, Reform UK

Tickhill and Wadworth

  • Martin Greenhalgh, Conservatives
  • Jackie Dudley, Reform UK

Town

  • Gemma Cobby, Labour
  • Rob Dennis, Labour
  • Majid Khan, Labour

Wheatley Hills and Intake

  • Guy Aston, Reform UK
  • Paul Cutts, Reform UK
  • Jane Kidd, Labour and Co-Operative Party
