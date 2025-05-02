Doncaster election 2025: Reform UK boom earns majority 37 seats on council, results
After Labour’s narrow victory in the race for Doncaster’s elected Mayor, few in the party predicted a collapse in support like the one seen across the city.
Reform UK won 37 seats compared to Labour’s 12 and the Conservatives’ six.
The previously successful Mexborough First were wiped out by Nigel Farage’s party after three consecutive ward sweeps.
Seven of the nine Labour councillors who had previously served in Mayor Ros Jones’ cabinet lost their seats – including Nigel and Lani-Mae Ball who, along with new candidate Dawn Lawrence, lost to Reform UK in Conisbrough.
However, due to the City of Doncaster Council’s directly elected mayor model, Reform UK’s majority will give them little power – instead, they will settle for an opposition role.
The Mayor of Doncaster – Ros Jones, Labour – and her cabinet make around 95 per cent of key decisions, minimising the impact Reform UK councillors will play in decision-making.
The Mayor will have to face the full council on votes for the budget – of which there will be four during the next term – and on Doncaster Sheffield Airport, a major issue in the city.
The full results, including specific vote tallies, can be found on the City of Doncaster Council website.
Here are the elected councillors in each of the council wards.
Adwick-le-Street and Carcroft
- Nicola Brown, Reform UK
- Maria Hollingworth, Reform UK
- Steven Plater, Reform UK
Armthorpe
- Tim Needham, Labour
- Christopher Marriott, Reform UK
- Nick Pritchard, Reform UK
Balby South
- Ioan-Emanuel Craciun, Reform UK
- Sue Farmer, Labour
Bentley
- Rebecca Booth, Reform UK
- Samuel Booth, Reform UK
- James Church, Labour
Bessacarr
- Nick Allen, Conservatives
- David Carroll, Reform UK
- Chris Kidger, Reform UK
Conisbrough
- Jason Charity, Reform UK
- Rachel Reed, Reform UK
- William Shaw, Reform UK
Edenthorpe & Kirk Sandall
- Alexander Jones, Reform UK
- David Nevett, Labour
Edlington and Warmsworth
- Stephen Barnett, Reform UK
- Joan Briggs, Reform UK
Finningley
- Steve Cox, Conservatives
- Jane Cox, Conservatives
- Symeon Waller, Conservatives
Hatfield
- Mark Broadhurst, Reform UK
- Nick Smith, Reform UK
- Dan Dawson, Reform UK
Hexthorpe and Balby North
- Glyn Jones, Labour
- Russ Linley, Reform UK
Mexborough
- Anthony Dodds, Reform UK
- Brendan Megaw, Reform UK
- John Reed, Reform UK
Norton and Askern
- Frank Jackson, Reform UK
- Vicky Lawson, Reform UK
- Gerald Squire, Reform UK
Roman Ridge
- Howard Rimmer, Reform UK
- Craig Ward, Reform UK
Rossington and Bawtry
- Bob Anderson, Labour
- Ken Guest, Labour
- Lee Sammut, Labour
Sprotbrough
- Cynthia Ransome, Conservatives
- Oliver Bloor, Reform UK
Stainforth and Barnby Dun
- Karl Hughes, Reform UK
- Neil James, Reform UK
Thorne and Moorends
- Glyn Whiting, Reform UK
- Kieran Lay, Reform UK
- Dave Knight, Reform UK
Tickhill and Wadworth
- Martin Greenhalgh, Conservatives
- Jackie Dudley, Reform UK
Town
- Gemma Cobby, Labour
- Rob Dennis, Labour
- Majid Khan, Labour
Wheatley Hills and Intake
- Guy Aston, Reform UK
- Paul Cutts, Reform UK
- Jane Kidd, Labour and Co-Operative Party
