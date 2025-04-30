Movember urges next Mayor of Doncaster to support men’s mental health strategy
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Men in ‘red wall’ constituencies, like Doncaster, are 17 per cent more likely to die prematurely than the UK average.
Craig Sawyer, a local firefighter from Doncaster and supporter of Movember, said, “I have witnessed the harrowing reality of men’s mental and physical health through my work in the fire service and experiencing painful losses in my personal life.
“We need to feel like we’re finally being listened to at a local level and a local men’s health strategy would be a game changer.
“It’s unacceptable that everyone, including men, who are less likely to seek help, cannot get the support they need. I’ve had to sit in A&E thinking I was having a heart attack for 11 hours until I got seen.”
Craig and his team at South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue have been fundraising for Movember, who said the SYFR have lost two male colleagues to suicide already in 2025.
Amy O’Connor, advocacy lead at Movember, said: “We know men’s mental health has repeatedly been left to the fringes.
“We all know colloquially that men engage with mental health services differently to women.
“With this election coming up, this is a real opportunity for candidates to do something.”
Craig understands the barriers facing mental health services for men all to well.
“It puts me off even bothering,” he said, “Thankfully, I have accessed mental health support through work now, but it’s just not good enough to be in a poor state mentally and have to wait that long for professional help.
“The work Movember and other charities are doing to improve men’s health outcomes is great, but we need the same support available through government strategy and funding. Health is wealth, and currently, without a bit of wealth, your health suffers.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.