Movember urges next Mayor of Doncaster to support men’s mental health strategy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The next Mayor of Doncaster needs to place a priority on supporting a men’s mental health strategy, the charity Movember has told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Men in ‘red wall’ constituencies, like Doncaster, are 17 per cent more likely to die prematurely than the UK average.

Craig Sawyer, a local firefighter from Doncaster and supporter of Movember, said, “I have witnessed the harrowing reality of men’s mental and physical health through my work in the fire service and experiencing painful losses in my personal life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to feel like we’re finally being listened to at a local level and a local men’s health strategy would be a game changer.

Craig Sawyer, Doncaster Firefighter and campaigner for Movember. | Craig Sawyer

“It’s unacceptable that everyone, including men, who are less likely to seek help, cannot get the support they need. I’ve had to sit in A&E thinking I was having a heart attack for 11 hours until I got seen.”

Craig and his team at South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue have been fundraising for Movember, who said the SYFR have lost two male colleagues to suicide already in 2025.

Amy O’Connor, advocacy lead at Movember, said: “We know men’s mental health has repeatedly been left to the fringes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next Mayor of Doncaster has been urged to support a men's mental health strategy by Movember. | LDRS

“We all know colloquially that men engage with mental health services differently to women.

“With this election coming up, this is a real opportunity for candidates to do something.”

Craig understands the barriers facing mental health services for men all to well.

“It puts me off even bothering,” he said, “Thankfully, I have accessed mental health support through work now, but it’s just not good enough to be in a poor state mentally and have to wait that long for professional help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The work Movember and other charities are doing to improve men’s health outcomes is great, but we need the same support available through government strategy and funding. Health is wealth, and currently, without a bit of wealth, your health suffers.”