Labour “beat the polls” as Ros Jones re-elected Mayor

Labour’s Ros Jones said she and her party colleagues had “bucked the trend” and “beat the polls” after securing a fourth term as the Mayor of Doncaster with 23,805 votes.

Jones won by a slim margin of 698 votes over Reform UK’s Alexander Jones. Conservative candidate Nick Fletcher came in third place with just under 19,000 votes.

Speaking after the re-elected Labour mayor was met with chants of “there’s only one Ros Jones” by applauding party colleagues.

In a speech, Mayor Jones said: “I make this promise to the people of Doncaster, whether you voted for me or not, I will work for you every single day.”

Reform UK’s Alexander Jones did not stay to speak to the media after his defeat in the mayoral contest was confirmed.

The 30-year-old is also standing to become a City of Doncaster Council member for Kirk Sandall and Edenthorpe ward and will be returning to Doncaster Racecourse for the count on May 2, 2025.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service after the result, Mayor Jones said: “I am humbled and delighted that we can continue driving Doncaster forward.

“My number one priority is our airport and I will be getting straight on with that.

“The next four years looks like Mayor Ros Jones delivering with the people, for the people. It will not be use doing to them, it will be use doing with them.

“Thank you for showing your trust in me and I will work for each and every one.”

Nick Fletcher, the former MP for Don Valley, failed in his attempt to return to the frontline of Doncaster’s politics and said it was a disappointing day for himself and for Doncaster.

He told the LDRS: “Unfortunately, Doncaster has got another four years of managed decline. I hope [Ros Jones] takes heed of what I’ve been saying.

“The town is turning blue and it needs to come together.

“The vote has been split again. I said it would happen and it has.”

The full results for the Mayor of Doncaster election is as follows:

David Bettney, Social Democratic Party – 929 votes

Julie Buckley, Green Party – 2,449

Frank Lloyd Calladine, British Democrats – 448

Nick Fletcher, Conservative – 18,982

Andy Hiles, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition – 393

Jamil Ahsan, Workers Party of Britain – 434

Alexander Jones, Reform UK – 23,107

Ros Jones, Labour Party – 23,805

Mihai Melenciuc, Liberal Democrats – 895

Richie Vallance, Independent – 245

Andrew Daniel Walmsley, Yorkshire Party – 1,164

Doug Wright – 157