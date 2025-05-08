Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones confirmed just four Labour councillors will sit on her cabinet but will invite Reform UK and Conservative councillors to be part of an “executive group”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Local Democracy Reporting Service has learned three Reform UK councillors – the leader, deputy leader and whip – and “one or two” Conservative councillors will be invited to private, behind the scenes discussions on decisions before they are rubber-stamped by Mayor Jones’ cabinet.

Mayor Jones said: “I am pragmatic, I get things done for Doncaster and that means working with all councillors who share that passion to deliver for Doncaster and I look to positively engage with all groups and councillors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is for this reason that I have reached out to both the Reform and Conservative groups, offering them places on a newly formed, informal and non-constituted executive group.”

Mayor Ros Jones, pictured, has appointed long-standing ally Glyn Jones to be deputy mayor in her new cabinet. | Doncaster Labour

The invitation provides no guarantees that Reform UK or Conservative councillors will have a decisive say in decision making, but the LDRS has been told it will at least give them a seat at the table ahead of cabinet.

Reform UK surged to 37 seats on the City of Doncaster Council at last week’s elections.

The party’s success reduced Labour to 12 seats and the Tories to just six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement said: “This Executive Group is where we will be able to collaboratively discuss matters for decision prior to going to cabinet, providing opposition members with access, influence and opportunity to shape decisions, at the same time it would not fetter any political position of any of the parties or due process of the council.”

As a result, Mayor Ros Jones has reduced her cabinet from nine city councillors (not including the Mayor) to just four.

The move dramatically reduces the number of elected representatives in the council who have an official say in 95 per cent of Doncaster Council’s decisions.

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, Mayor Jones confirmed councillors Glyn Jones, Sue Farmer, James Church and David Nevett would become cabinet members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glyn Jones, who was appointed deputy mayor earlier this week, will have a portfolio for environment, housing and safer communities.

Sue Farmer, who, like Cllr Glyn Jones, was on the cabinet before the election, has been given the children, young people and families portfolio.

David Nevett has been made cabinet member for adults, wellbeing and culture.

James Church will be cabinet member for neighbourhoods, planning and public health.

In her role as Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones lead on budget, policy and economic development on the cabinet.