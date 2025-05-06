Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones makes first cabinet appointment since winning election
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Mr Jones served as deputy mayor and cabinet member for housing in Ros Jones’ last term and before the elections on May 1, 2025.
Ros Jones was re-elected as Mayor of Doncaster for a fourth consecutive term last week.
She beat Reform UK’s Alexander Jones by less than one per cent.
Despite losing the mayoral race, Reform UK surged to a huge 37 seats on the City of Doncaster Council.
Glyn Jones is one of 12 Labour councillors elected last week, holding on to his seat in Hexthorpe and Balby North.
He previously represented the ward alongside another Labour councillor, but was elected alongside Reform UK’s Russ Linley this time around.
Eight former Labour members of the cabinet lost their seats last week. Glyn Jones and Sue Farmer were the only two re-elected.
It means Mayor Jones’ cabinet will see a significant shake-up with a number of councillors set to take up those positions for the first time.
The Mayor of Doncaster and their cabinet make a significant number of the key decisions in Doncaster Council – circa 95 per cent.
The rest of the council, including 37 Reform UK members and six from the Conservatives, will have limited involvement in key decisions. These councillors will have a say on the budget (discussed annually) and on key policy regarding Doncaster Sheffield Airport.
Many councillors elected last week, including some who have been elected previously, will be attending introduction and training sessions in the first few days of their new roles.
A spokesperson for Mayor Ros Jones said: “Further cabinet announcements will be made in due course.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.