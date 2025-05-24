Mark Broadhurst Doncaster: Offensive Facebook posts ‘unacceptable’ says Doncaster Reform UK leader
Councillor Guy Aston was asked about the Facebook posts, made on the page of Hatfield councillor Mark Broadhurst, during an interview with the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
He said: “Councillors have a certain standard of behaviour. I have to say I think that probably transgresses that.
“The matter is in the hands of the council now, so I don’t really want to say anymore.”
The posts on Cllr Broadhurst’s page included a now-deleted image of Adolf Hitler with the suggestion the Nazi leader would have been a “legend” if he’d targeted people following Islam.
Another compared Islamic dress to bin bags. Broadhurst, who was recently made deputy mayor of Hatfield Town Council, has since made his Facebook account private.
Cllr Aston said he had not yet discussed the matter with Broadhurst personally, but would not comment further due to the matter now being investigated by the City of Doncaster Council.
Reform UK previously refused to discuss the posts with the LDRS. Aston’s comments are the first acknowledgement of the topic in public.
