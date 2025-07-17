Violent amateur porngraphy is contributing to rising levels of harmful sexual behaviour (HSB) in Doncaster, it has been said.

The City of Doncaster Council’s overview and scrutiny management committee were told HSB is particularly increasing amongst boys.

Andy Hood, strategic lead for practice improvement at the Doncaster youth offending service, said: “There is a worrying increase in harmful sexual behaviour in young men and this relates to the pornography that young men are watching online.”

Mr Hood spoke at length on the issue after committee vice-chair councillor Jane Kidd – who was standing in for committee chair Cllr Rachel Reed – asked why HSB was on the rise.

He said young men are increasingly watching amateur pornography over content produced by industry professionals.

Mr Hood told the committee that data from the industry’s biggest organisations, such as Pornhub, shows roughly 1,000 hours of amateur pornography is being uploaded everyday – with limited regulation.

“This can include choking, slapping, hair pulling,” he told committee members, “Young men are looking at what they think is normal… This is leading them to be sexually violent.”

Harmful sexual behaviour is increasing in Doncaster, the council's scrutiny committee has been told. | LDRS

Councillors on the committee were told that two years ago, Doncaster’s youth offending service had one person come through its system in relation to HSB, but in the last 12 months that had increased to 16.

“This is not a Doncaster specific issue,” Mr Hood said – pointing to the increased focus of central government departments on violence against women and girls.

Most concerningly, Mr Hood said last year was the first where calls to ChildLine were predominantly from young girls asking for advice on how not to engage in certain sexual activities with their boyfriends.

The topic came forward as the committee discussed Doncaster’s youth justice plan for 2025/26.

Mr Hood outlined a number of routes the plan would take to address rising HSB, including ensuring safeguarding leads in schools are aware of the language and signs.

However, Mr Hood also said the next step was to start bringing in parents.

He said: “The only way we get hold of this long term is if parents are aware.”

Outside of the pornographic influences on young men, Mr Hood noted that the increase in HSB has also been driven by improved reporting.

He said: “People are more aware of issues relating to harmful sexual behaviour and there’s more reporting of it and that is a good thing.”

He told the committee dealing with HSB issues was not going to be a quick, overnight success.

He said: “This is a multi-faceted and difficult problem and something we will be working on for a long time.

“I suspect this will be an issue that I will be reporting to you for years to come.”

The Youth Offending Service, which Mr Hood oversees, works with children and families to keep them out of the judicial system.

Recent quarterly statistics show the youth re-offending rate in Doncaster to be in the highest performing quartile at just over 23 per cent.

Additionally, the Youth Justice Plan report states “Over the past year no child has received a custodial sentence placing Doncaster as one of the highest performing areas in England and Wales”.