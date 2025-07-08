The alcohol and tobacco licences for an off-licence in Doncaster have been revoked after the business was linked to the alleged handling of stolen goods.

Members of the City of Doncaster Council licensing sub-committee heard how suspects in an alleged robbery at Sainsburys in Frenchgate were traced to Kubus – an off-licence at 30 High Street in the city centre.

Announcing the sub-committees decision to revoke the licences, Councillor Karl Hughes, the meeting chair, said: “The committee noted that on June 10, 2025, officers from South Yorkshire Police attended reports of an intruder alarm from Sainsbury’s. Frenchgate… the premises had been broken into and alcohol shelves were empty.

“A description of the suspects was provided. The suspects were subsequently seen entering Kubus. Two shopkeepers were found in possession of stolen alcohol, de-tagging security tags.”

Stainforth and Barnby Dun councillor Karl Huges, chair of the licensing committee and licensing sub-committee. | City of Doncaster Council

The review of Kubus’ license came after an application from South Yorkshire Police, who submitted that the suspects in the Sainsbury’s robbery had left the shop premises before police arrived and the two shopkeepers remained.

Cllr Hughes continued: “A further search by City of Doncaster Council officers also found prescription drugs on sale, food from M&S and other retailers.

“A search was conducted of the suspects home address where further suspected stolen items were found together with illicit and counterfeit cigarettes.”

Following the launch of the police investigation and the arrest of the shopkeepers, an interim licensing sub-committee hearing in June 13, 2025, suspended Kubus’ licences temporarily.

However, the premises failed a test purchase one week later on June 19.

Much of the sub-committee hearing on July 8, 2025, was heard in private as South Yorkshire Police’s Andrew Petherbridge gave evidence sensitive to the police investigation.

Kubus, on High Street in Doncaster city centre, has had its licences revoked by the licencing sub-committee. | LDRS

Once the public and press were allowed to return for the decision, Hughes said: “We have taken into account the application made and the evidence presented today… and have decided to revoke the licence and remove the designated premises supervisor.”

He later said the sub-committee considered the possibility that “the designated premises supervisor being directly involved in the handling of stolen property to be extremely serious”.

Hughes continued: “He appears to have shown complete disregard for the law, shown again when the premise failed a test purchase only six days after the licence was suspended.

“We have very serious concerns about this premise being involved in criminal activities. We have based our decision on the licensing objection of the prevention of crime and disorder.”

The meeting heard how the suspension implemented at the earlier interim hearing will remain in place until the period for appeal has expired.

In a statement to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “On Tuesday 10 June, we received a report of handling stolen goods on High Street, Doncaster.

“It is reported that the Sainsbury’s store had been broken into and several items stolen from inside the store. Officers attended and a 44-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

“The man was later arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife or bladed article, and the woman was later arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, in connection with this incident.

“They have both been bailed pending further enquiries.”