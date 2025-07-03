The Reform UK group on the City of Doncaster Council have filed a motion asking Mayor Ros Jones to consider restricting what flags are allowed to fly on council property.

It is a move similar to those made since the local elections in May 2025 at authorities the party controls – however, in Doncaster, the final decision rests with the directly elected mayor.

The motion, put forward by councillor Jason Charity of Conisbrough, reads: “City of Doncaster Council serves all residents and must maintain absolute political neutrality. Council property belongs to all residents and should reflect our shared national identity, not particular causes, campaigns, or interest groups.

“The Union Flag stands as the ultimate symbol of our United Kingdom, embodying centuries of shared history, sacrifice, and achievement that bind together all who call this nation home, regardless of background, belief, or origin.

The Union Flag flying outside Doncaster Civic Office. | LDRS

“Council land, buildings, vehicles, and assets are held in trust for all residents and must be managed with complete impartiality under the flag that represents every citizen without exception.”

It further states that the flying of any flags or symbols that are not the Union Flag, nor one of the two exceptions written in the motion, “undermines the Council’s duty to serve all residents equally and risks politicising civic spaces that belong to the whole community”.

Cllr Charity has specified two occasions when another symbol or flag could be allowed.

It includes the Royal Standard – for when the King is in attendance at council property – and the national flags of a head of state or senior diplomatic representative visiting Doncaster.

As a result, the policy would ban a number of notable flags and symbols being displayed on council property, including the Yorkshire Rose – a significant symbol of local pride – and specialist flags for Armed Forces Day celebrations, if adopted by Mayor Jones.

Additionally, the Pride flag would also be outlawed, despite celebrations having a strong base in Doncaster with festivities common during Pride month.

Reform UK do not have the power to make the motion council policy, this rests with Mayor Ros Jones. | LDRS

Following the publication of the motion, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) asked Cllr Charity which flags fail to be politically neutral.

He said: “Let’s be honest, any flag that isn’t the Union Flag carries a statement. Sometimes that statement is cultural. Sometimes it’s political. But once the Council flies one, it has to explain why others aren’t allowed. That’s not neutrality, that’s politics by omission.

“Labour and the council establishment may not hear what we hear, because they’re sat in the comfort of an echo chamber. But when you step outside it, when you talk to working people across Doncaster you hear something very different: they want pride back in our country, our communities, and our institutions.”

The City of Doncaster Council’s armed forces champion, former councillor Mark Houlbrook, said he hoped flags commemorating Armed Forces Week would be allowed to continue to fly.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) in a statement: “Raising the Armed Forces Day Flag for Armed Forces week is a clear demonstration of how the City of Doncaster is incredibly proud of our Armed Forces Community, and long may it continue!

“The Armed Forces Day Flag represents our veterans, serving personnel, Military Families, Reservists and our Cadets.”

When approached by the LDRS, Cllr Charity denied the motion would be an insult to veterans and the LGBT+ community.

He said: “Here’s why. This motion is seconded by an army veteran and former police officer. I’m the proposer, and I’m gay. So no one here is interested in disrespect or erasure. Quite the opposite.

“But being part of a community doesn’t mean expecting a flag on a civic building. Respect isn’t about who gets to see their colours flown, it’s about how we’re treated, supported, and included in daily life. The Union Flag already represents all of us: every veteran, every region, every LGBTQ+ citizen. It’s not exclusion, it’s unity.”

Reform UK stormed to a council majority at the local elections in May, making them the official opposition to Mayor Jones

Due to the directly elected mayor system, the mayor and their cabinet are in control of the council – and therefore the motion can only ask the mayor to “consider” what is being suggested.

There is no obligation for the mayor to adopt the motion as policy if it passed.

If Mayor Jones did accept the policy proposal, the motion requires the new rules to be implemented within 60 days and requests the chief executive, Damian Allen, to bring a report to full council in September detailing the implementation process.

Reform UK group leader Guy Aston said: “We’re cleaning up the blurred lines between civic identity and political messaging. Council buildings should belong to every resident, not just the loudest or most organised. This motion ensures public spaces reflect the shared values of the whole country, not particular campaigns or ideologies.

“Reform UK stood on a platform of national renewal, local pride, and common sense. When we knocked doors, we heard it constantly: people are tired of feeling like their national flag is being pushed aside or politicised. This motion puts the Union Flag back where it belongs above the noise.”

Cllr Charity added: “Reigniting the spirit of the nation isn’t just symbolic, it’s a cultural reset. And that starts with the flag.”