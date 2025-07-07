Reform UK councillor in Doncaster resigns two months after winning seat, by-election expected
Sam Booth was elected for Reform UK in Bentley ward alongside Rebecca Booth and Labour’s James Church at the May 2025 elections.
A spokesperson for the Doncaster Reform UK group said Booth resigned for “personal reasons”.
Doncaster Council is yet to issue any public information on the timeline for a by-election, which will likely be called to elect Booth’s successor.
It is understood that council chief executive, Damian Allen, has written to councillors notifying them that a ‘notice of vacancy’ will be published for the seat today (July 7, 2025).
The council website displays one seat in Bentley as having a “vacancy” and Samuel Booth’s profile now loads an error message.
Doncaster Council have been approached for more information.
Booth’s resignation will drop Reform UK to 35 sitting councillors, a loss of two since they swept to a majority in May with 37.
In June, the party suspended the whip from Cllr Mark Broadhurst for Hatfield ward over “unacceptable” posts he had made to social media.
Cllr Broadhurst still sits as an independent councillor.
