Ros Jones is committed to “reviewing all options” to rectify demands for pay restoration for City of Doncaster Council staff from the GMB union.

The mayor’s comments came during the dedicated period for public questions at the Doncaster Council meeting on July 10, 2025.

Sarah Barnes, a GMB organiser, asked the mayor: “In 2012, Doncaster Council cut staff pay by up to 2.5 percent due to austerity. Other South Yorkshire Councils made similar changes but have since restored their staff pay packets to the national terms and conditions.

“Today staff in Doncaster Council are paid less than their Sheffield, Barnsley and Rotherham equivalents, which affects recruitment, retention, and morale. GMB is campaigning for pay restoration in Doncaster Council. Can the Mayor tell me what plans she has to restore staff pay and end this injustice?”

Mayor Jones said she was not the mayor when the pay cut was implemented, but said she does “recognise and appreciate” the impact the decision has had on staff pay.

She continued: “As you will be aware there is currently uncertainty in relation to local government funding and many budgetary pressures facing this Council and local authorities across the country. However, I have heard the feedback from both staff and unions and acknowledge the recruitment and retention challenges that we are facing in a number of service areas.

“I cannot make any promises in relation to pay restoration at this stage, however I am committed to reviewing options, alongside consideration of all budget pressures, as part of my budget proposals.”

Jones thanked council staff for their continued hard work and said the council was committed to “enhancing the overall employee experience”.