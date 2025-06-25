Doncaster council workers hit by 12-year pay cut
In 2012 the local authority slashed staff pay by up to 2.5 per cent, with a promise to review the cut every year.
These cuts have never been reversed, meaning that Doncaster wages lag behind others local authorities including Barnsley, Rotherham and Sheffield.
The top two senior management grades weren’t affected by the pay cut.
GMB union calls on council leaders reverse this pay cut and give Doncaster workers what they deserve.
Sarah Barnes, GMB Organiser, said: ”For more than 13 years, Donny workers have earned less than their colleagues across South Yorkshire.
"It’s simply not good enough.
”Everyone loses: GMB members are thousands of pounds out of pocket - as well as losing holiday days - while the council is struggles to recruit and keep staff.
“It’s time for Doncaster Council to make things right and restore this pay without delay.”
