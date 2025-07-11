The Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones has told councillors she understands Doncaster Sheffield Airport to be “already open” in planning terms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor Jones pointed to the fact that aviation company 2Excel is “already operating from the airport”.

It followed a question from Finningley ward councillor Jane Cox, who asked the mayor to “define” what an open airport is in relation to Doncaster’s local plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mayor added: “Chapter 5, policy 6 of the local plan concerns itself with planning matters in relation to the airport and not operational matters.

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones has said the funding is crucial to reopening the airport. | Ros Jones.

“If you require any further clarification I would suggest that you direct this to councillor James Church who is the relevant cabinet member for planning.”

Earlier in the meeting, Jones took aim at “misinformation” on social media about the airspace around the airport site.

She told members in the chamber: “The Gainshare decision is due to go to the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority Board in early September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of course I cannot predetermine the decision, but it certainly does look positive and I am pleased that Oliver has signalled that through the ongoing assurance works that this builds confidence to provide a credible update to the MCA board.

“The Civil Aviation Authority have announced the full removal of the airspace surrounding DSA. This will enable the redesign of the airspace and where appropriate reinstatement of any of the previous airspace to suit our requirements.

“We are already progressing with the Aerodrome Certification and Airspace Change Process with Trax and Cyrrus mobilised and working at pace.

“Our airport will be for both freight and passenger aircraft, as previously stated. Anyone who suggests otherwise is lying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The plan remains to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport in spring 2026, there of course remain a number of interdependencies. Once we have the Gainshare decision signed off in early September we can finalise our plans, including progressing with the Airspace requirements, signing-up airlines and freight providers and to employ and train staff required to operate an airport.

“I look forward to providing you all with the next update in September, by which point our Gainshare funding should have been signed off.”

The Mayor of South Yorkshire Oliver Coppard said in June that he hoped to make a decision on whether to release SYMCA funding for Doncaster Airport in “early September”.

Cllr Steve Cox, Conservative group leader, asked Mayor Jones if she would resign in the event Coppard refuses the gainshare funding for the airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jones responded that Coppard is “committed” to the airport and just needs “reassurances”.

The Reform UK group leader, Cllr Guy Aston, highlighted to the Mayor that many airlines have already shared their summer 2026 brochures, advertising their destinations.

“So if the airport is to reopen in spring 2026,” he asked, “where are they flying to?”

Mayor Jones told him she would not be sharing confidential and sensitive commercial information publicly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before the local elections on May 1, 2025, the airport site was visited by the Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his deputy Angela Rayner.

They announced that Rayner’s department – the Ministry of Housing, Local Government and Communities – are putting £30million towards the airport reopening.

Additionally, Chancellor Rachel Reeves has repeatedly expressed the government supports the project.

Despite the decision from Oliver Coppard being delayed to September, Jones is still said to be “committed” to reopening the airport by spring 2026.