Union membership increases at Doncaster Council after Reform UK surge

Union membership at City of Doncaster Council has increased since the party took 37 seats at the May elections, new figures have revealed.

The GMB says numbers have been increasing at a number of councils the party took control of on May 1.

It said workers were “flocking” to join unions amid fears of cuts to pay, jobs and conditions by Nigel Farage’s party.

With 37 councillors, Reform UK is now the biggest party on Doncaster Council, with Labour on 12 and the Conservatives on six.

But elected mayor Ros Jones still maintains executive power in the city.

As well as Doncaster, other councils where the GMB has seen an increase in membership include Durham, Lancashire, Derbyshire, Staffordshire and Nottinghamshire.

GMB national officer Rachel Harrison said: “Reform spouts a lot of nonsense about being on the side of workers, but these figures show people aren’t buying it.

“Workers in Reform-led councils are flocking to join unions because they know the first thing Farage and his cronies will do is attack low-paid staff’s terms and conditions.”

GMB general secretary Gary Smith launched an angry attack against Reform in a speech to the union’s annual conference saying Nigel Farage and his “ex-Tory soulmates” were no friends of workers.

“They’ve spent a political lifetime attacking trade unions and the rights we have all fought so hard for. Decent pay, better conditions, protections we cherish.

“Why is it always the posh, private schoolboys who want act like they’re working-class heroes?

“Do they really think we can’t see the bankers, the chancers, the anti-union blowhards?

“If Reform are so pro-worker, why did they just vote against protections against fire and rehire? Why did they vote against sick pay for all workers? Why did they vote against fair pay for carers? Why did they vote against trade union rights to access and organise in places like Amazon?

“Now they are going to run town halls, and the first thing they want to do is sack council workers.

“It’s high time they were called out for their sneering, snooty attitude about so-called ‘gold-plated’ pensions. Go ask a local authority care worker, refuse collector, street cleaner, school support staff member if they think their meagre pension is gold-plated.

“Reform’s abuse and name-calling of low-paid public sector workers is an utter disgrace.”