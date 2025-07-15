Three City of Doncaster Council members will be placed on a local parish council for a one-off meeting, after it was left unable to operate with only two councillors.

Moss and District Parish Council found itself in crisis with only two councillors following the elections in May 2025, which is not enough for the council to operate – leaving it inquorate.

Those two members, Liz Dobbin and Steve Mason, were automatically elected as they were the only candidates for seven vacant seats across three wards.

Members of the elections and democratic structures committee (EDSC) at Doncaster Council heard how, normally, empty seats would be filled via co-option.

Moss and Fenwick Village Hall, home of the Moss and District Parish Council. | Google

However, due to the district council being inquorate, it cannot hold the meeting to fill those vacant seats.

Moss and District Parish Council has said there are residents interested in being co-opted to the council, but it requires temporary appointments authorised by the EDSC to enable it to operate and hold the co-option meeting.

Scott Fawcus, service director of legal and democratic services, told the committee that city councillors from the Norton and Askern ward – Francis Jackson, Vicky Lawson and Gerald Squire – have agreed to provide the help.

Cllrs Jackson, Lawson and Squire would sit on the district council for one meeting in order to co-opt the councillors necessary for it to do business.

The EDSC unanimously approved Jackson, Lawson and Squire’s temporary appointments to Moss and District Parish Council, preventing a scenario which would leave local residents unrepresented.