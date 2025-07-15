The turnout for postal voting at Doncaster’s 2025 local elections was “higher than we’ve ever had”, a committee of councillors has been told.

Members of the City of Doncaster Council’s elections and democratic structures committee heard from electoral services manager Trina Barber who shared a number of details regarding the performance of the election.

She said the postal vote turnout was – at 60.8 per cent – “more than we’ve had for a long time”.

55,868 electors received a postal vote ahead of the election on May 1, 2025. 33,966 were returned – making up nearly half of all votes cast with 39,440 made in-person at one of the city’s 167 polling stations on election day.

Despite the good postal showing, the 73,406 verified ballots resulted in a turnout of just 32.27 per cent across the authority.

The committee heard how the electoral services team is now urging voters to reapply for their postal ballots, also known as absentee ballots, before they expire.

Ms Barber informed committee members that changes under the Elections Act 2022 limits the maximum term a voter can hold a postal vote to three years.

Postal votes made up a significant proportion of ballots cast during the elections in May 2025. | LDRS

Previously, absentee voters were required to refresh their signature every five years, but the changes mean those who wish to retain their postal vote for any by-elections over the next three years.

Ms Barber noted how discussions were ongoing with central government over the cost the Act puts on Doncaster Council, which will have to go through the process twice before the next set of all-out elections in four years time.

She told members of the committee: “I don’t think they have realised the we’re going to have to do this and unless there’s a by-election [afterwards] it isn’t going to get used.”

Doncaster won’t go to the polls again until 2028, when the next election for South Yorkshire Mayor is due.

Councillor Rob Dennis called the Act an “absolute mess” for the additional workload and strain it puts on staff.

Voters need to reapply for their postal vote before January 31, 2026.

The committee also heard that 305 postal vote packs were rejected due to issues with voters’ “personal identifiers”.

A voters’ date of birth and signature must match that on the electoral register on receipt, otherwise they will be rejected before they have even been opened and counted.

Ms Barber said her team on occasion hears from electors who claim their ballot was rejected due to who they voted for.

The committee heard this was not the case and electors are able to come and see for themselves that their ballot packs – which contain both their vote for the elected mayor and ward councillors – remain sealed.

Voters are informed exactly the reason their postal vote pack was rejected in hopes the mistakes are avoided next time around.

Cllr Gemma Cobby said she felt the number of rejections sounded quite high, and asked if this was the case.

Ms Barber responded: “It’s actually lower than last time. I think people are getting used to what they need to do.”

The local elections in May 2025 resulted in a huge shake-up in the composition of Doncaster Council.

Labour’s Ros Jones returned as the authority’s directly elected mayor, but Reform UK won 37 ward councillor seats (now 35), to Labour’s 12 and the Conservatives’ six.