Reform UK councillor Sam Booth resigned from his new role for “personal reasons” – a by-election is expected, but what actually happens next?

Samuel Booth lasted two months before resigning as a City of Doncaster Council representative for Bentley ward.

Booth is a farmer and the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) understands he felt unable to fulfil his work and council duties at the same time.

It leaves a vacancy in the council chamber and one that will need to be filled. Often, this comes via a by-election, but these votes are not automatic.

Damian Allen, chief executive of Doncaster Council and the election returning officer, published a vacancy notice to the authority’s website on July 7, 2025.

It has started the process to fill the role.

When is the by-election?

By-elections are not automatic following the resignation of a councillor and must be requested by two people registered to vote within the ward, also known as ‘electors’.

Guidance from the electoral commission states: “The requests do not have to arrive at the same time and can be in any form, for example, letter, fax or email, and do not necessarily have to be signed.

“They can be a request by two electors, or two separate requests from individual electors in the local authority area.”

In Doncaster, these requests must be sent to Mr Allen. Only once these two requests are submitted will a by-election date be announced.

What is the by-election timetable?

The returning officer must declare a date for the by-election within 35 working days of receiving the two requests and allow a minimum of 25 working days notice for the vote, the electoral commission states.

Nomination papers for the election with the details of candidates will need to be submitted no later than 19 working days before the day of the vote.

Campaigning will take place up to and on election day. Only people registered to vote in the ward will be able to cast a vote.

Photo ID is now required to vote in an election in England. Registered voters who arrive at the polling station without photo ID, like a passport or driving licence, will be turned away.

How much will the Bentley ward by-election cost?

Sources have told the LDRS the by-election to find Samuel Booth’s successor is projected to cost Doncaster Council up to £25,000.

Reform UK have had to defend two seats in by-elections since they won hundreds of seats at authorities across the country in May and have been unsuccessful in both.

However, the Bentley by-election, if it goes ahead, will be the first in a ward they won from Labour in May 2025.

As the party in government in Westminster, Labour’s popularity nationally is low. The mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, blamed national unpopularity for the crushing council defeats her party suffered in May – falling from more than 40 councillors to just 12.

What happens if no by-election is requested?

There is no time-limit for the by-election requests to be submitted to the returning officer.

However, if those two requests are not received, “the seat will remain vacant until the seat would normally be up for election”.

It means that if no by-election is called Bentley will be without a third councillor until the next election cycle in 2029.