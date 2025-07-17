Doncaster Council: By-election confirmed following resignation of Reform UK councillor
Samuel Booth, who was elected alongside Reform’s Rebecca Booth and Labour’s James Church in May 2025, resigned as a councillor just over two months after the election.
A Reform UK spokesperson said Booth resigned for “personal reasons”.
Booth works as a farmer and felt unable to perform his elected duties alongside his occupation, sources subsequently told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Damian Allen, chief executive of Doncaster Council and election returning officer, published a by-election notice on Thursday, July 17, 2025.
It declares Bentley ward voters will head to the polls on August 21, 2025, to elect Booth’s successor.
As previously reported by the LDRS, the by-election is going to cost the authority “£25,000 or more”.
It will be the first seat Reform UK will need to defend since winning 37 seats in May’s elections
Reform UK and Labour split the seats in the ward. Labour’s James Church, who was the only councillor in the ward re-elected, sits in Mayor Ros Jones’ cabinet.
According to the Doncaster Council website, the nomination period for the election begins on Friday, July 18 and will one week later (July 25).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.