The City of Doncaster Council’s income from council tax topped £167million in 2024/25, figures show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A freedom of information request by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), has revealed the total council tax income for each financial year since 2013/14.

The figures reveal council tax income has risen by 77 per cent in 11 years – with Doncaster Council receiving £94.2m in 2013/14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, Debbie Hogg, executive director for corporate services, said: “Payment of Council Tax is important to support City of Doncaster Council to provide essential services.

Council tax income has risen by 77 per cent in 11 years, it has been revealed. | LDRS

“The overall amount of Council tax income increases each year to account for growth in the number of properties across the city, in addition to the actual increase in council tax rates.

“Doncaster has the lowest rates in comparison to similar sized councils nationwide, 9th lowest in 2024/25. In, 2025/26, the lowest council tax in Yorkshire.”

Data obtained from the request also showed how much expected council tax hadn’t been paid over the same time period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just under £10.5m in council tax income was expected in 2024/25 but not collected.

This number is incredibly small compared to Doncaster Council’s annual budget – coming to just under 1.5 per cent of the £750m it spends across both capital and revenue budgets each year. In 2013/14, this figure was around £6.2m

Council tax pays for a number of vital services outlined in the authority’s online council tax leaflet.

Adult social care and older people; children’s social care; street cleaning and waste services; parks and open spaces; and business and job support are just some of the areas in which council tax income is spent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UK authorities are not funded only through council tax. Other incomes sources can include grants and loans, otherwise known as borrowing, and funding packages agreed with central government.

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones has repeatedly said the agreement for 2024/25 is the best the city has had for some time. It was the first agreed with Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour government after their general election victory in 2024.

Any increases in council tax are determined in the annual budget, which was agreed in February 2025 for the 2025/26 financial year.

Council tax was raised by 3.99 per cent at the last budget – the lowest increase in South Yorkshire.

The rise is equivalent to £65.82 over the entire year for properties in tax band D.