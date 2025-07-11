The City of Doncaster Council has spent more than £1.8million housing vulnerable under 16s in unregulated accommodation, it has been revealed.

Unregulated accommodation are properties not regulated by Ofsted and can include flats, bedsits, hostels and more.

Placing children under the age of 16 into unregulated accommodation was banned in 2021, however, it continues to be used by some local authorities.

Rebecca Wall, service director for children’s social care, said: “The City of Doncaster Council is committed to ensuring children in our care are wherever possible placed in a family-based home.

“As a result, over 75% of our children are cared for within family homes. CDC also support young people to live in residential homes and for young people journeying into adulthood, semi-independent living.”

The vast majority of children in care in Doncaster are housed in Ofsted-registered accommodation, which can include children’s care homes and foster care.

A freedom of information request submitted by the Local Democracy Reporting Service revealed Doncaster Council spent £1,896,552.03 housing looked after under 16s in unregulated accommodation – this includes staffing and property costs.

A September 2020 report by the Children’s Commissioner outlined that children in unregulated accommodation are only entitled to ‘support’ rather than ‘care’.

“This effectively means that children supposedly in care are being left to fend for themselves, with very limited support from keyworkers – perhaps 5 hours or so each week, or less,” the report explains.

The council refused a request for information on how many looked after children were being housed in unregulated accommodation, due to the low numbers involved potentially leading to identification.

Ms Wall said: “The children who have an offer of unregistered care represents a very small number of the children we care for and over the last six months we have predominantly used only our own council accommodation for these arrangements. These are properties which have been developed to be future children’s homes.

“At times CDC have had difficulties in securing appropriate provision to care for children and this is where children have been cared for usually for short periods in unregistered arrangements.

“This is a complex national issue that CDC are proactively addressing via continued investment in the recruitment of foster carers, building our own residential and semi-independent homes and working with local private providers to secure more local beds in homes. As a result of this work we have less children entering these arrangements and they are in them for shorter periods.

“We ensure that while in these care arrangements children’s needs are met, increasing the level of visiting, partnership engagement and looked after reviews, with Senior managers providing a high level of oversight for any children placed in such an arrangement. CDC proactively work with providers to secure an appropriate registered care home and work closely with Ofsted as the regulator around these children.”

It is currently not possible to ascertain exactly how much unregulated accommodation costs a local authority.

The Children’s Commissioner’s report said: “Discussions with local councils suggest that unregulated accommodation tends to be a cheaper option than children’s homes. For example, one local authority told us that they pay around £1,700 per week for a place in a shared house with staff available to be called 24/7.

“This compares to the average cost in a children’s home, which is around £3,000 – £4,000 per week. For example, we have heard evidence of one local authority being charged £9,000 per week for a place in unregulated accommodation, and a Guardian investigation has found cases of councils being charged nearly £365,000 per year – the equivalent of £7,000 per week.

“However, it is likely that some (if not most) of these placements are justifying the price by offering a service which amounts to care, rather than support, and would therefore qualify as unregistered children’s homes.”