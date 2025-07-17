Anti-social behaviour programme in Doncaster sees youth reoffending rate of 0.7%

A new programme addressing anti-social behaviour (ASB) in Doncaster has shown excellent results in reducing re-offending amongst young people.

0.7 per cent of the 131 young people who engaged with the Youth Justice Service’s ASB Virtual Reality programme went on to re-offend.

The City of Doncaster Council overview and scrutiny management committee heard from the Youth Justice Service’s (YJS) Helen Jones and Andy Hood as they discussed Doncaster’s next youth justice plan.

Ms Jones told the committee: “In the past year there has been some very strong performance in preventing and diverting children from the criminal justice system.

Youth Justice teams have performed very well over the past year. | LDRS/George Torr

“98% of children receiving a diversionary outcome did not reoffend. In relation to those children who were not diverted the annualised reoffending rate was 32.5% which is higher than our target but is the same as the England average.

“The quarterly cohort demonstrates that the reoffending rate has reduced to 23.1%, placing Doncaster in the highest performing quartile.”

Ms Jones further highlighted that no child in Doncaster has received a custodial sentence in the past year – making it one of the top performing authorities in England and Wales.

According to a council report given to councillors before the committee meeting, the 2025/26 youth justice plan will cost £2,120,254 – just over £900,000 of which will come from the Doncaster Council.

The report says the plan will lead to “an overall reduction in youth offending”, if implemented successfully.

Ms Jones said the YJS “continues to be effective in meeting the needs of children and families” in Doncaster.

The Civic Office in Waterdale, Doncaster. Home of the City of Doncaster Council.

The plan includes an in-house service to address rising harmful sexual behaviour (HSB) in Doncaster.

Mr Hood spoke with the committee about rising HSB, which can be attributed to increased reporting and awareness, but also young men’s consumption of “violent” amateur pornography.

During a period for questions from the scrutiny panel, Councillor Steve Cox asked Mr Hood if the service works with other organisations to be as effective as possible.

The panel heard that the YJS receives input from South Yorkshire Police, Doncaster Council’s Children’s Services team and works closely with local schools.

Mr Hood said: “[The YJS] is not an enforcement organisation, but we do provide police intelligence for children we believe might be at risk or are being exploited.”

He said the YJS board also consists of domestic abuse specialists, police inspectors and others with specialist knowledge on different areas of youth offending.

The committee heard of the importance of reaching young people early to have a “far greater chance of preventing them from reoffending”.

The committee agreed to approve the 2025/26 youth justice plan, which will now be submitted to Mayor Ros Jones’ cabinet for its approval, before going before all councillors at full council.