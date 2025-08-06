New ‘fixed-term’ social housing tenancies could be altered to five-year agreements under new City of Doncaster Council plans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under the current ‘Doncaster Tenancy Strategy’, these types of tenancies end when the youngest child turns 19.

A report to be presented to Mayor Ros Jones’ cabinet states existing ‘fixed-term’ agreements will not be affected and will continue as normal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It explains fixed-term tenancies are used “for certain stock that are in particularly short supply”, such as homes of four bedrooms or more, to ensure they remain “used by those that need them”.

Cabinet is recommended to endorse the new Doncaster Tenancy Strategy which changes new fixed-term tenancies to run for five years before needing to be renewed.

It is said the current rules regarding fixed-term tenancies “mean some properties could be underoccupied earlier and for longer than necessary”.

The new tenancy strategy acknowledges tenants may be worried knowing their terms are to end after five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Fixed-term' tenancies offered by social housing providers in Doncaster could soon be changes to five-year terms. | Archive

It suggests housing providers “review tenancies 6-9 months before the end of the term” and “seek to renew the tenancy unless there are specific grounds not to do so” with those grounds clearly set out to the tenants.

The change to fixed-term tenancies is the only major change on the previous strategy, the report says.

However, the council has previously held a consultation on succession rights for St Leger Homes of Doncaster (SLHD) tenancies.

The consultation surrounded the use of an ‘express clause’ in SLHD agreements, which “allows the succession of non-family members to all secure tenancies regardless of tenancy commencement date”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster Council’s housing overview and scrutiny panel discussed the new tenancy strategy in July and agreed to support the new version, whilst also calling on cabinet to consider removing express clauses.

Mayor Jones and her cabinet will discuss the new Doncaster Tenancy Strategy