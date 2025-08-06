A major solar farm proposed, in part, for rolling hills in Doncaster has been slammed by a local woman who said it would tarnish a local cemetery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Janet Greenwood, from Micklebring, recently laid her mum to rest at Conisbrough Cemetery and realised in the moment how the vast green hills nearby could eventually bare thousands of solar panels.

“It makes me very sad, very frustrated,” she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), amid concerns the pleasant views offered around the cemetery could eventually be lost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitestones Solar Farm is currently in the early stages of its development and is proposed for three sites.

Janet Greenwood (pictured) feels unable to influence the Whitestones Solar Farm project. | Janet Greenwood

The first – Whitestones 1 – is proposed for an expansive site south west of Conisbrough.

Solar panels would be placed on the green hills providing the calming view that Janet and many others appreciate when visiting the cemetery.

“For me, it’s about how it’s just going to ruin the landscape,” she said, “I think it’s very personal to people who have loved ones up there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vast fields and hills close by are part of the appeal of Conisbrough Cemetery, Janet has said. | Janet Greenwood

Janet’s father, who died in 2008, was also laid to rest at Conisbrough Cemetery. His parents are also there, so the cemetery is where Janet feels closest to her family.

She said it makes it difficult to focus solely on her loved ones when visiting.

A spokesperson for Whitestones Solar Farm said: “We appreciate the importance of locations such as the Conisbrough Cemetery, as well as homes, businesses and other features in the area.

Whitestones Solar Farm will have three sites in Doncaster and Rotherham. | Janet Greenwood

“After our first consultation last year, we have reduced one fourth of the panels to reduce potential visual impacts. This includes creating a significant setback from Conisbrough; however, this is not the final design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will conduct a second consultation this autumn to hear feedback on our updated design and any further changes that may be needed. We encourage everyone to take part in the upcoming consultation.’

Janet, who is in her early sixties, spent a lot of time with her mum, Dorothy, before she passed aged 96. She spent time caring for her at her home on Park Road in Conisbrough.

She says it is very difficult to affect change in the proposal due to the planning process Whitestones will follow.

The solar farm is a nationally significant infrastructure project (NSIP) meaning planning permission is not granted by the local authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, the application will eventually go directly to the planning inspectorate, who will make a recommendation to the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, who has the final say.

The solar farm will consist of three sites with Whitestones 1 near Conisbrough and Whitestones 2 and 3 in near Swallownest and Kiveton Park in Rotherham.

According to the Whitestones Solar Farm website, no proposal has yet been submitted to the planning inspectorate.

It is due to hold a second consultation with residents, a statutory part of the process, in the Summer and Autumn of 2025 – with its application to the inspectorate going in in the summer of 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project then hopes to have a decision from the Secretary of State, currently Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband, by the autumn of 2027.

“It will take away the whole vista from the cemetery,” Janet told the LDRS, adding that looking out over the view whilst visiting the cemetery is “very upsetting”.

The UK is committed to hitting net zero by 2050 and part of the process to get there includes increasing domestically produced power – including through wind and solar farms.

A spokesperson for the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero said: “Families have seen their energy bills go through the roof due to our reliance on volatile gas markets controlled by dictators like Putin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Solar is central to our mission to become a clean energy superpower, delivering energy security for Britain so we can get bills down for good.

“All projects are subject to rigorous planning processes, and the views of the local community must be taken into account.”