The Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones has blasted a “cowardly” hit-and-run driver after an elderly man was injured in a collision.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor Jones slammed the driver in response to a question from Isaiah-John Reasbeck at a council meeting on July 10, 2025.

Mr Reasbeck recounted witnessing the collision on Station Road in Dunscroft and said he and his partner provided first aid at the scene until emergency services arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I witnessed an elderly gentleman being knocked over by thugs wearing balaclavas on a motorbike,” he said, “He was visibly shaken and suffered cuts to his head, knees, wrist, and had skin hanging off his forearm.

“This incident reflects a common issue in villages like Dunsville, where dangerous criminal drivers threaten residents daily. What measures does the mayor believe she and the cabinet can implement to prevent incidents like this from recurring?”

The mayor said the question would be better suited to South Yorkshire Police or the South Yorkshire Mayor, but acknowledged it was a “terrible incident”.

She said: “My thoughts go out to the gentleman in question, it is disgusting that the perpetrator not only collided with the elderly gentlemen, but he cowardly fled the scene without a care for who he had hit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Station Road in Dunscroft, close to the junction with The Oval, where the hit-and-run reportedly took place. | Google

“I have enquired in relation to this, and if it is the same incident South Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after an elderly man in his 80s was left injured after being involved in a collision with a motorcycle in Doncaster. The victim was crossing Station Road in Dunscroft, near the junction where it meets The Oval, on Wednesday 18 June when he was involved in a collision with a blue moped.

“The motorbike fled the scene after the collision and an investigation has since been launched to find the person riding the bike.

“The person riding the bike has been described as a white male teenager wearing a balaclava and a grey top and aged around 15 to 17 years old.

“A pillion passenger riding on the back of the bike has been described as a white male teenager with light or blonde hair. He was wearing a blue t-shirt, holding a mobile phone filming a red motorcross bike behind and was aged around 15 to 16 years old.

“If you have any further information for the police that could aid their investigation, then I would urge you to contact the police.”