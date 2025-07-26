Residents who fought tirelessly against a housing development in Doncaster have said builders “ignore” the agreed construction rules now it is being built.

The Rose Hill Residents’ Association have told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that Miller Homes have repeatedly breached the agreed construction method statement (CMS) setting out a number of ‘rules’ to limit disruption to residents.

“We can do nothing about the development,” said 76-year-old Wendy Wright, “It’s there and we need to live with it.”

Wendy, who lives on The Avenue which backs onto the Saddlers Chase development being built by Miller Homes, was one of the most prominent members of the Save Rose Hill campaign.

The Rose Hill Residents Association protested against the Saddlers Chase development before it was approved. | LDRS

The development was controversially granted planning permission in 2024, months after initially being rejected by councillors.

“Miller Homes are not sticking to what they should be doing in the construction method statement and they don’t seem to know what’s in it,” a frustrated Wendy told the LDRS.

Wendy and her neighbours, including Dick Farthing and Derek Brook, have documented numerous incidents over the months since building started when measures to reduce disruption in residents have not been followed.

Rose Hill Residents Association (RHRA) committee. Left to right: Derek Brook, Wendy Wright, Dick Farthing, Diane Hoyle. | Rose Hill Residents Association

They say works regularly start at around 7.15am, well before the documented 8am start time.

HGVs are supposed to enter the site on a one-in, one-out basis. A waiting area is available for when multiple lorries are due to arrive at similar times.

However, Derek has seen queues of lorries waiting on Rose Hill Rise to enter the site. When they exit, HGVs drag mud and dirt out onto The Avenue – which residents say is because wheel-washing (another CMS rule) isn’t being done.

Derek Brook lives on The Avenue. He says lorries are regularly queuing up to enter the site in the early hours of the morning. | Rose Hill Residents Association

He said: “They will come in three, four at a time in convoy and more will come in as they are unloading.”

The group feel they aren’t being supported by the City of Doncaster Council.

“It’s like we’re policing it and not the council,” Derek said.

Residents of the Rose Hill estate in the field, which borders both Doncaster Racecourse and Sandall Beat Woods | Archive

According to the CMS, seen by the LDRS, the site manager is supposed to regularly walk the HGVs route, noting issues linked to the development.

This can include dust covered properties or cars, or damaged footpaths caused by HGVs mounting – and in some cases parking on – the pavements.

75-year-old Dick, who lives close to the site entrance on Rose Hill Rise, said: “Please just stick to the rules that have been agreed.

Dick Farthing lives on Rose Hill Rise. His home is located next to the entrance to the Saddlers Chase development. | Rose Hill Residents Association

“We have got to accept the site. It is going there, that’s it. We now need to make sure whatever they do conforms to the rules and regulations, which they are not.

“Lorries are not supposed to be delivering before 7.30am, which they are.

“They’re supposed to stop working when the races are on in case the sand is blown to the jockeys and horses, but what about us?”

Wendy added: “It’s a health problem. It just needs dampening down.”

Derek said he is regularly washing his car, which is routinely covered in dust.

Local people feel they don’t get anywhere when they complain.

Wendy Wright lives on The Avenue. She says residents have struggled for support from both Miller Homes and Doncaster Council. | Rose Hill Residents Association

Wendy said: “My one big beef is the fact we get passed from pillar to post. No one will take responsibility for what is happening. They are just hoping we go away.

“We pay a real good amount in tax and I feel totally and utterly let down by the council, who are supposed to be running this city. If I could advise anyone not to live here, I really would.”

Dick told the LDRS many of the issues they are facing they were assured wouldn’t happen.

“I’m cross about it,” he said, “The things that we said to Miller Homes wouldn’t work, they said it would. Everything we said would happen, it is happening.”

The group said since the building is happening, despite their protests, they would “at the very least” hope the work would be done in the agreed ways to “respect the people nearby”.

Councillor Nick Allen, who supported residents during the application process, said: “Rose Hill Residents’ Association fought an amazing campaign to keep the field as public space. We all know it was a great local amenity which many people made good use of, it was appreciated hugely.

“However, as is nearly always the case with this council, many of the concerns residents and I raised at the planning meeting were simply dismissed or ignored completely.

“The issue now rests on the fact the developer must be made to comply with all the building regulations and the planning approval. I’ve seen first hand this is not the case.”

A spokesperson for Miller Homes said: “We are committed to building responsibly and considerately at our Saddlers Chase development in Doncaster.

“If any local residents are experiencing issues due to ongoing work on site, we would ask them to get in touch via our Miller Respect hotline.”

The City of Doncaster Council did not respond to a request for comment.