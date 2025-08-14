The City of Doncaster Council has approved a grant of nearly £62,000 for a “flagship” local initiative to boost residents’ health and wellbeing.

Rachel Leslie, director of public health for Doncaster, approved the £61,702 grant for the Fit Rovers project in July 2025.

The project is described as a “innovative person-centered approach” to health and wellbeing in Doncaster which will support people “to make a positive change to their lifestyle”.

Dr Victor Joseph, consultant in public health for City of Doncaster Council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “The Fit Rovers project is a popular and pioneering local initiative which offers a range of courses to benefit the health and wellbeing of Doncaster residents and supports a compassionate approach to weight reduction, behaviour-change and improving physical-activity levels.

“Demand for the service has continued to grow over the years and we look forward to their great work going from strength to strength in years to come.”

The project is said to be “unlike conventional health interventions” as it is “shifting the emphasis from weight loss and fitness targets towards individuals feeling happier and more confident in themselves, by the end of the course”.

Council documents detailing the decision state: “Referrals into the Service consistently exceed capacity, whilst waiting lists continue to grow. Due to its high demand, the Project currently operates without the need for any formal promotion.”

As part of the grant conditions, the provider of the Fit Rovers project is expected to complete an end of year performance report to evidence outcomes and the project success.