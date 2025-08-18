Remedial works for a specialist educational facility have been approved by senior officers at the City of Doncaster Council.

The Bridge was developed as a “multi-agency hub of excellence” by the Nexus Multi Academy Trust, who operate the lease, which “supports specialist post-16 education and is proposed to host additional KS3 pupils”.

A report on the decision – made by Doncaster Council’s service director for sponsorships, early intervention and localities, Lee Golze – states essential remediation works are required at The Bridge in order to “maintain a safe and appropriate learning environment”.

Mr Golze green-lighted the remediation works and the money required to complete it in June, but the details of the decision have only been published in August.

The total cost of the remediation works is projected to be £597,000. However, Nexus MAT have agreed to put £140,000 towards the project upfront and will cover any additional costs exceeding the council’s contribution.

It means Doncaster Council will pay £457,000 towards the project from the High Needs Capital Grant it received from the Department for Education.

Upgrading The Bridge will further enable the facility to support post-16 SEND students.

According to the decision report, one place at The Bridge costs £20,753 annually and without the remediation works other external places for SEND students may be required – the average cost of which is said to be more than £33,000.

With approval of the funding and remedial works, Nexus MAT will reportedly enter a new 10-year lease for the building – taking on responsibility for its maintenance.

The decision was also authorised by Faye Tyas, service director for finance and technology and chief financial officer, and Councillor Sue Farmer, cabinet member for children, young people and families.