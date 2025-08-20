Doncaster Council: Mayor Jones to meet GMB union over campaign to reverse 2012 pay cuts
The GMB have launched a campaign to have the City of Doncaster Council bring the salaries of its staff in line with rates paid by neighbouring authorities.
Sarah Barnes, a local GMB organiser, said: “This campaign is about fairness. Our members have carried this council through austerity, through Covid, and now through a cost-of-living crisis. They deserve to have what was taken from them restored.”
The GMB states its campaign to have 2012 salary cuts reversed is gaining pace and “more and more workers” are joining the union every day.
Doncaster Council imposed pay cuts in 2012 which ranged between one and 2.5 per cent for anyone over £14,733.
Union leaders have told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) Mayor Ros Jones has agreed to meet them in September to begin discussions on the GMB’s demands.
The LDRS understands the GMB would like to have an agreement worked into budget discussions beginning in December 2025.
Union members are calling on the long-term impact of the cuts to be reviewed, as well as, for pay to be restored.
The GMB has revealed it will be raising a question at the next full council meeting in September regarding spending on agency staff.
It says the 2012 cuts have left council staff worse off year after year, especially as the cost of living continues to rise.
Leaders argue that while agency workers are being brought in at a premium, loyal council staff have yet to see their pay fully restored.
Mayor Jones’ office confirmed the meeting was scheduled for the end of September 2025, but reiterated her comments during the July full council meeting.
Answering a question about pay restoration from Ms Barnes at the meeting, Mayor Jones said: “I cannot make any promises in relation to pay restoration at this stage, however I am committed to reviewing options, alongside consideration of all budget pressures, as part of my budget proposals.”