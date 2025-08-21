The Local Government Ombudsman has declined to investigate a complaint from the council tenant in Doncaster who is £4,000 in rent arrears.

The tenant, a woman identified as Mrs X, went to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO) over a dispute with the City of Doncaster Council regarding owed rent.

According to a report published on the LGSCO website: “The complainant, Mrs X, says the Council did not tell her that her adult children should contribute to the rent. Mrs X has rent arrears and says she is facing eviction.”

It further explains Mrs X wanted Doncaster Council to waive her rent arrears and provide her with permanent accommodation.

However, the ombudsman decided it would not investigate the complaint because there was “insufficient evidence of fault by the council”.

The report states Mrs X and her adult children moved into temporary accommodation in January 2024, with the tenancy agreement stating the rent.

Ms X reportedly claimed housing benefit, which the council provided, but at a reduced amount because she lived with adult children.

The LGSCO report states the law “expects adult children to make a contribution to the rent”.

It goes on to say: “Mrs X did not make any payments to cover the difference between her rent and the housing benefit. By 2025 Mrs X had rent arrears of more than £4000.”

Mrs X is said to have also complained to Doncaster Council about disrepair in the temporary accommodation and had expressed a desire to move.

Having received information from both Mrs X and the council, including the correspondence of Mrs X’s initial complaint, the ombudsman said: “I will not start an investigation because there is insufficient evidence of fault by the Council.

“Mrs X says the Council did not tell her that her children must pay rent. However, Mrs X knew how much housing benefit she was receiving, and she knew the rent she was required to pay.

“Mrs X could have paid the shortfall or contacted the Council to ask for additional help or an explanation. If she has not already done so, Mrs X can speak to the Council again about a payment plan.

“Mrs X could ask her children for a contribution but that is a private matter and one to be determined by the family.

“I acknowledge Mrs X is facing significant arrears but there is nothing to suggest we need to start an investigation. In addition, we have no power to tell the Council it must waive the arrears.”