The City of Doncaster Council has published the decisions to purchase seven properties for its housing stock.

The properties, which include four houses and three flats, have a projected combined cost of just over £1million – including stamp duty for the purchases and extra investment to “modernise” and bring them “up to standard”.

Dan Swaine, executive director of place at Doncaster Council, said: “Ensuring that the people of Doncaster have increased access to housing that is safe, warm and affordable is a top priority for us here at the council. After all, we know that providing people with good homes is one of the most effective ways of improving their health and wellbeing. With that said, we are committed to doing everything we can to address the demand we face here.

“These latest property acquisitions are a great positive step in that direction, providing much-needed accommodation for local people and for families. Of course, there is also broader work taking place, as part of our Housing Delivery Plan, to refurbish existing properties, provide brand new homes, and look into opportunities for exciting residential developments.

“Suffice it to say, we’re determined to keep building on this momentum so that we can deliver the high-quality homes that our communities deserve.”

Four of the properties are three bedroom homes – assets described as being in “high demand” in many areas of Doncaster.

The reports written for each individual purchase explains the need to “address the high demand for affordable rental properties including 3-bedroom homes”.

Each decision ]include the value of the purchase, the projected stamp duty, and the estimates on how much it would cost to bring the properties up to letting standard.

The purchase prices ranged from £65,000 for a two bedroom flat in Thorne, to £160,000 for a three bedroom house in Woodlands.

Projects for “modernising” the properties ranged from £8,000 – in the case of the Woodlands three-bed – to £25,000 relating to a three bedroom home in Balby.