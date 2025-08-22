Reform UK has successfully defended its City of Doncaster Council seat following a by-election in Bentley ward.

Candidate Isaiah-John Reasbeck will represent Bentley alongside Reform UK’s Rebecca Booth and Labour’s James Church.

Speaking with the Local Democracy Reporting Service after his win was confirmed, the new Councillor Reasbeck said: “I’m very happy. Very, very tired and relieved that it’s over and it’s time to crack on with the job of representing the people of Bentley.

“I think we put in about 70-100 hours door-knocking, leafleting, throughout the last month. We have talked to a lot opf people who were happy to see us. Closer than I would have liked, but it’s a good result in the end.”

Reasbeck fended off a challenge from Labour’s Matt Jones and former Labour councillor, now independent, Jane Nightingale.

The former Conservative party member is now a seasoned campaigner – standing for Reform UK in Hexthorpe and Balby North in the May 2025 local elections, losing, and in a Hatfield Town Council by-election in July 2025, which he won.

He will take over from Cllr Sam Booth, who was elected in Bentley for Reform UK in May, but resigned at the start of July.

The Reform UK group on the City of Doncaster Council said Booth, who was the youngest councillor on the council, resigned for “personal reasons”.

As previously reported by the LDRS, sources state Booth struggled to balance both his farm work and his new councillor duties.

Reasbeck was elected with 1,062 votes to Matt Jones’ 912. They were followed by Jane Nightingale, Christine Lunney (Conservatives), Vanessa Aradia (Green Party), Guilia Savini (Liberal Democrats), Andy Hiles (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) and Ahsan Jamil (Workers Party).

The result was announced by the returning officer, Doncaster Council chief executive Damian Allen.

Matt Jones said: “Our result is good because the vote didn’t collapse. We fought a good campaign.

“We’re happy. It’s a strong result that shows Labour can still win votes in Bentley ward.”

Reasbeck’s election brings the Reform UK group back up to 36 councillors, filling the vacancy left by Booth.

Cllr Guy Aston, Reform UK group leader, said: “A first class result. I have never met such a hard-working candidate such as Isaiah Reasbeck.

“He’s put every hour of the day into this. He’s really, really worked for it.”

Bentley ward residents went to the polls on Thursday, August 21, 2025. Votes were counted at the Doncaster Civic Office the following morning.

2,434 votes were cast in total with a turnout of 19.08%.