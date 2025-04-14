Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The deputy leader of the Green Party Zack Polanski made a visit to Doncaster last week to support its local election campaign.

Polanski, a prominent member of the London Assembly, arrived in Doncaster to support the local candidate for mayor, Julie Buckley, and candidates for the city council.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “We’re running one of our biggest campaigns ever and most ambitious.

“We’re finding more and more people know that this Labour government are failing and they’re looking for something different.

Deputy leader of the Green Party Zach Polanski has visited Doncaster to support local candidates. | Doncaster Green Party

“Reform are trying to get in there by painting themselves as some kind of workers party and anti-establishment, but we know they literally are the establishment.”

The Doncaster Green Party has fielded candidates in a number of wards, as it hopes to find its feet on the council after the election on May 1, 2025.

Julie Buckley, the Green Party candidate for Doncaster Mayor, said: “It’s fantastic to welcome Zack Polanski… to Doncaster today. His visit is a real boost to my mayoral campaign and to the brilliant Green candidates standing across our borough.

Polanski with Green Party candidates for Roman Ridge ward Paul Garrett (left) and Tony Nicholson (right). | Doncaster Green Party

“We have Greens in all 21 wards — giving every voter the chance to vote for real change.

“People tell us they’re fed up with Labour and the Conservatives. Reform are trying to sell themselves as the alternative, but it’s the Greens who are the real alternative — showing up all year round — listening, supporting, and taking action on the things that really matter to local people.”

Polanski wanted to offer “realistic” expectations for the party, but said they were hoping to have Green councillors “in the room” following the election.

Candidates standing for the City of Doncaster Council for the Green Party. | Green Party

He said: “I’m not here suggesting the Greens are going to sweep Doncaster council in this election — I can see it happening in the future.

“We do have clear evidence though. When you get one or two Green councillors elected to the council, the next election you’re often talking double figures and then the next election you’re often talking about Greens running the council.

“This is not some sort of impossible dream. When people vote for an alternative and vote for a difference, what they do get is Green councils and Green councillors and when people elect Green councils, they want more Green councillors.”