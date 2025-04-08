Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It is still too early for many in Armthorpe to say definitively who they will voting for when the ballot boxes open in Doncaster.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) went out to speak with voters in the ward as part of a new series of ward visits ahead of the 2025 election on May 1.

Michelle, from The Flower Basket on Church Street, said: “People have lost faith in politics.”

She said one candidate for mayor visited the business to deliver election material, but she told the LDRS: “I haven’t even looked at the leaflets.”

Her disillusionment with politics was echoed by 20-year-old Josh, who works in Armthorpe Supplies.

He said: “I’ve never really voted before so haven’t looked into it.”

Further down the road in Petals Florists, Donna and Julie had a better idea of who their choices would be.

Donna said: “I know who I want to vote for, but there is someone I think would be better.”

She told the LDRS she wanted to vote for Reform UK’s Alexander Jones, but felt conflicted.

“I think Nick Fletcher is the one out there at the moment saying this, that and the other,” she said.

“The main thing that worries me about the Reform guy is that he hasn’t pledged anything about the airport.”

Julie was more confident with her choice. She said: “I think it’s Nick Fletcher for me… we need a fresh pair of eyes.”

Reopening Doncaster Sheffield Airport was the number one issue both Donna and Julie wanted the next mayor to address.

However, Michelle is most concerned with homelessness and rough sleeping.

She said: “You go around town, you go out and it ruins your day. Those poor people are freezing.”

Michelle’s colleague, Aija, agreed.

“We need to change town for the better,” she said.

Josh said small businesses needed more support from the next mayor and helping them would be “huge”.

He, like Donna, Julie and Michelle, also expressed concerns about anti-social behaviour.

Josh said: “We have this weird problem with quad bikes. They just ride around at night.”

Julie called for “more police on the streets”, adding Doncaster city centre “can be intimidating for people”.

There are 12 candidates vying to be elected the mayor of Doncaster after the results are finalised on May 2.