Doncaster elections 2025: Full list of candidates for mayor released including Reform UK, Labour and more
The statement of nominations with the names and details of all the candidates was released overnight after the 4pm deadline on Wednesday, April 2.
It officially starts a four-week campaign as each candidate, most backed by registered political parties, attempts to persuade residents that they are the best person to lead Doncaster.
The nominations, according to the statement of nominations on the City of Doncaster Council website, are:
- David Bettney, Social Democratic Party
- Julie Buckley, Green Party
- Frank Lloyd Calladine, British Democrats
- Nick Fletcher, The Conservative Party
- Andy Hiles, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
- Jamil Ahsan, Workers Party of Britain
- Alexander Jones, Reform UK
- Ros Jones, Labour Party
- Mihai Melenciuc, Liberal Democrats
- Richie Vallance, Independent
- Andrew Daniel Walmsley, Yorkshire Party
- Doug Wright
Polls to choose the next mayor of Doncaster will open from 7am on May 1, 2025.
Ward councillors for the City of Doncaster Council will be elected on the same day, alongside any parish or town councils in each area.
Only those registered to vote will be able to cast their ballot when polls open. Changes made under previous governments require everyone who wishes to vote to present valid photo ID at their local polling station.
