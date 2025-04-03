Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Voters in Doncaster will have 12 candidates to choose from when they head to the polls in May.

The statement of nominations with the names and details of all the candidates was released overnight after the 4pm deadline on Wednesday, April 2.

It officially starts a four-week campaign as each candidate, most backed by registered political parties, attempts to persuade residents that they are the best person to lead Doncaster.

The nominations, according to the statement of nominations on the City of Doncaster Council website, are:

David Bettney, Social Democratic Party

Julie Buckley, Green Party

Frank Lloyd Calladine, British Democrats

Nick Fletcher, The Conservative Party

Andy Hiles, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Jamil Ahsan, Workers Party of Britain

Alexander Jones, Reform UK

Ros Jones, Labour Party

Mihai Melenciuc, Liberal Democrats

Richie Vallance, Independent

Andrew Daniel Walmsley, Yorkshire Party

Doug Wright

The highest salary at the City of Doncaster Council is over £183,000. | LDRS

Polls to choose the next mayor of Doncaster will open from 7am on May 1, 2025.

Ward councillors for the City of Doncaster Council will be elected on the same day, alongside any parish or town councils in each area.

Only those registered to vote will be able to cast their ballot when polls open. Changes made under previous governments require everyone who wishes to vote to present valid photo ID at their local polling station.