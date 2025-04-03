Breaking

Doncaster elections 2025: Full list of candidates for mayor released including Reform UK, Labour and more

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 09:34 BST
Voters in Doncaster will have 12 candidates to choose from when they head to the polls in May.

The statement of nominations with the names and details of all the candidates was released overnight after the 4pm deadline on Wednesday, April 2.

It officially starts a four-week campaign as each candidate, most backed by registered political parties, attempts to persuade residents that they are the best person to lead Doncaster.

Nine candidates have declared or indicated their intentions to run for mayor of Doncaster. Top, from left, Julie Buckley (Green), Nick Fletcher (Conservative), Andy Hiles (TUSC). Middle, from left Ros Jones (Labour), Alexander Jones (Reform UK), Andrew Walmsley (Yorkshire Party). Bottom, Richard Vallance (Independent), Frank Calladine (British Democrats), Doug Wright (Health and Social Care Party).Nine candidates have declared or indicated their intentions to run for mayor of Doncaster. Top, from left, Julie Buckley (Green), Nick Fletcher (Conservative), Andy Hiles (TUSC). Middle, from left Ros Jones (Labour), Alexander Jones (Reform UK), Andrew Walmsley (Yorkshire Party). Bottom, Richard Vallance (Independent), Frank Calladine (British Democrats), Doug Wright (Health and Social Care Party).
The nominations, according to the statement of nominations on the City of Doncaster Council website, are:

  • David Bettney, Social Democratic Party
  • Julie Buckley, Green Party
  • Frank Lloyd Calladine, British Democrats
  • Nick Fletcher, The Conservative Party
  • Andy Hiles, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
  • Jamil Ahsan, Workers Party of Britain
  • Alexander Jones, Reform UK
  • Ros Jones, Labour Party
  • Mihai Melenciuc, Liberal Democrats
  • Richie Vallance, Independent
  • Andrew Daniel Walmsley, Yorkshire Party
  • Doug Wright
The highest salary at the City of Doncaster Council is over £183,000.The highest salary at the City of Doncaster Council is over £183,000.
The highest salary at the City of Doncaster Council is over £183,000. | LDRS

Polls to choose the next mayor of Doncaster will open from 7am on May 1, 2025.

Ward councillors for the City of Doncaster Council will be elected on the same day, alongside any parish or town councils in each area.

Only those registered to vote will be able to cast their ballot when polls open. Changes made under previous governments require everyone who wishes to vote to present valid photo ID at their local polling station.

