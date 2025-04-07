Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Voters in Adwick and Carcroft have shared their biggest issues they would like resolved by the next Doncaster mayor.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) went out to speak with voters in the ward as part of a new series of ward visits ahead of the 2025 election on May 1.

67-year-old Tony, a punter in the Foresters Arms pub in Adwick-Le-Street, said he wanted a mayor who would sort out anti-social behaviour in the area.

He said there is a “lack of investment in young kids” to keep them out of trouble.

Voters in Adwick & Carcroft told the LDRS that anti-social behaviour was a concern for them. | LDRS

He added: “Coming from a landlord’s background, I think there’s a lack of support for hospitality.”

“None of the above” would be his preferred choice in the ballot box.

Anti-social behaviour, or ASB, proved a concern for others too.

Voters in Doncaster will elect a mayor on May 1, 2025. | LDRS

Billy Bouse, of Robsons DIY in Carcroft, said: “There’s nothing for kids to do in the area.”

His concerns were echoed by colleague Ian Stothard.

Both men were the only two who spokes to the LDRS who said they knew who they would be voting for.

“Reform,” Ian said, “because they will keep the immigrants out supposedly.”

Billy added: “Labour have done everything the opposite of what they said they will do.”

The choice isn’t so simple for Cheryl and Shannon of butchers Woods of Carcroft.

Cheryl said: “I have had some literature through the door, but with the way the country’s going it makes you wonder who to vote for.”

Shannon feels even more disillusioned as a voter. She said: “I just feel like no matter who you vote for they don’t deliver, so I just gave up.”

Improved funding for health services was vital for both ladies. Cheryl said as a regular visitor to hospitals she sees that “the staff are so demoralised”.

There are 12 candidates vying to be elected the mayor of Doncaster after the results are finalised on May 2.