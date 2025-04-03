Doncaster elections 2025: 216 candidates running to be elected councillors - see who is running in your area
The full statement of nominations for candidates to be elected as city councillors was published on the local authority website on Thursday, April 3, 2025.
15 candidates have been put forward for Town ward – the most for a single ward in this election.
The list of candidates includes a number of candidates also running to be the mayor of Doncaster, including Reform UK’s Alexander Jones – running in Edenthorpe and Kirk Sandall – and the Green Party’s Julie Buckley – running in Town.
The full list of candidates for each ward is below.
Adwick-le-Street and Carcroft
- Chris Allen, Conservative Party
- Nicola Brown, Reform UK
- Maria Ann Hollingworth, Reform UK
- Debbie Hutchinson, Labour Party
- Ashley Simon James Mulligan, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
- Steven Plater, Reform UK
- Tommy Shaw, Labour Party
- Sarah Smith, Labour Party
- Midori Wilkinson, Liberal Democrats
- Julie Hazel Winter, Green Party
Armthorpe
- Craig Frazer Armstrong, Conservative Party
- Sara Anne Booth-Card, Liberal Democrats
- Anya Fay Duckitt, Labour Party
- Wendy Easton-McLellan, Conservative Party
- James Kaya, Green Party
- Christopher Marriott, Reform UK
- Tim Needham, Labour Party
- Emma Louise North, Labour Party
- Nick Pritchard, Reform UK
- Phil Smith, Reform UK
Balby South
- Lynette Chipp, Green Party
- Loan-Emanuel Craciun, Reform UK
- Aimee Dickson, Labour Party
- Sue Farmer, Labour Party
- Shannon Leigh Gaines, Independent
- James Richard Hart, Reform UK
- Thomas James Jennions, Conservative Party
- Rob Reid, Independent
Bentley
- Sandra Bluff, Conservative Party
- Rebecca Emily Booth, Reform UK
- Samuel George Booth, Reform UK
- James Robert Breen, Green Party
- James Vernon Church, Labour Party
- Frank Cooper, Green Party
- Steven Flint, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
- Matt Jones, Labour Party
- Jane Nightingale, Labour Party
- Giulia Savini, Liberal Democrats
- Steve Wharton, Reform UK
Bessacarr
- Nick Allen, Conservative Party
- Laura Bluff, Conservative Party
- Andrew Bosmans, Labour Party
- Andrew Brooke, Liberal Democrats
- David John Carroll, Reform UK
- Carol Greenhalgh, Conservative Party
- Stacy Nicola Jane Johnson, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
- Chris Kidger, Reform UK
- Sue Knowles, Labour Party
- Richard Francis Mallinder, Green Party
- Lee Christopher Mulholland, Labour Party
- Aaran Strong, Reform UK
Conisbrough
- Lani-Mae Ball, Labour Party
- Nigel Ball, Labour Party
- Frank Lloyd Calladine, British Democrats
- Jason Vernon Charity, Reform UK
- Danny Fielding, Green Party
- Dawn Ann Lawrence, Labour Party
- Dave Lee, Liberal Democrats
- Steven Merriman, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
- Rachel Ann Reed, Reform UK
- William Brooke Shaw, Reform UK
- Terry Taylor, Conservative Party
Edenthorpe and Kirk Sandall
- Greg Beaumont, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
- Paul Bissett
- Alexander Jones, Reform UK
- Patrick Musami, Conservative Party
- David Andrew Nevett, Labour Party
- Ismail Newton, Reform UK
- Andrea Robinson, Labour Party
- Frank Sheridan, Green Party
Edlington and Warmsworth
- Stephen Charles Barnett, Reform UK
- Craig Ann Bowker, Independent
- Joan Briggs, Reform UK
- Phil Cole, Labour Party
- Richard Allan Jones, Conservative Party
- Chris Mitchell, Independent
- Gillian Margaret Nixon, Green Party
- Joseph Reid, Liberal Democrats
- Sam Siddall, Labour Party
Finningley
- Jane Margaret Cox, Conservative Party
- Steve Cox, Conservative Party
- Surjit Singh Duhre, Reform UK
- Leanne Marie Gilbride, Green Party
- Robert Grice, Labour Party
- Stephane Alfred Leclerc, Reform UK
- Roger Long, Liberal Democrats
- Mihai Melenciuc, Liberal Democrats
- Henry Nchendze, Liberal Democrats
- Heather Nicholls, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
- Anthony Brian Rawlings, Labour Party
- Katie Tamsyn Victoria Smith, Labour Party
- Symeon Mark Waller, Conservative Party
- Owen Neil Wheatley, Reform UK
Hatfield
- James Aitken, Conservative Party
- Fiona Patricia Anderson, Labour Party
- Ethan David Lee Bluff, Conservative Party
- Mark Stephen Broadhurst, Reform UK
- Linda Cotton, Liberal Democrats
- Dan Dawson, Reform UK
- James Vincent Hart, Independent
- Hakan Hyusein, Conservative Party
- Jude Knight, Labour Party
- Glynis Smith, Labour Party
- Nick Smith, Reform UK
- Brian Charles Scullion Webster, Green Party
Hexthorpe and Balby North
- Angela Curtis, Green Party
- Clive Paul Jones, Conservative Party
- Glyn Jones, Labour Party
- Russ Linley, Reform UK
- Sophie Liu, Labour Party
- Isaiah-John Smith Reasbeck, Reform UK
- Dean Southall, Liberal Democrats
Mexborough
- John Jeffrey Avery, Labour Party
- Keagan Patrick Edward Barnes, Green Party
- John Anthony Beal, Mexborough First
- Martin Leslie Booth, Labour Party
- Bev Chapman, Labour Party
- Anthony James Dodds, Reform UK
- Sean Michael Gibbons, Mexborough First
- Brendan John Megaw, Reform UK
- Tina Needham, Mexborough First
- John Arthur Reed, Reform UK
- Neil Saran Srivastava
Norton and Askern
- Iris Beech, Labour Party
- Andy Hiles, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
- Frank Jackson, Reform UK
- Vicky Lawson, Reform UK
- Adrian Jonathan Mcleay, Liberal Democrats
- Vanessa Aradia Myatt, Green Party
- Steven James Ratcliffe, Conservative Party
- John Carl Russo, Conservative Party
- Janet Silcock, Labour Party
- Gerald Squire, Reform UK
- Austen William White, Labour
Roman Ridge
- Paul David Garrett, Green Party
- Julie Grace, Labour Party
- Leanne Hempshall, Labour Party
- Ann Nadin Martin, Conservative Party
- Tony Nicholson, Green Party
- Howard Rimmer, Reform UK
- Ben Smith, Conservative Party
- Craig Matthew Ward, Reform UK
Rossington and Bawtry
- Bob Anderson, Labour Party
- David Bluff, Conservative Party
- Joshua Brignall-Morley, Liberal Democrats
- John Nolan Cooke, Independent
- Gerrad Farmer, Reform UK
- Margaret Nancy Garrett, Green Party
- Reuben Glynn, Conservative Party
- Teresa Glynn, Conservative Party
- Ken Guest, Labour Party
- Ellis Anthony Mohoney, Reform UK
- Lee Sammut, Labour UK
- Clive Graham Stone, Reform UK
- Mick Taylor
- Anne Wilkinson
Sprotbrough
- Olivia Anne Alder, Green Party
- Oliver Christian Bloor, Reform UK
- Glenn Bluff, Conservative Party
- Fiona Cahill, Green Party,
- Michael John MacDonald, Labour Party
- Cynthia Anne Ransome, Conservative Party
- Kevin Terence Rodgers, Labour Party
- Simon Wellings, Reform UK
Stainforth and Barnby Dun
- Keith Allsopp, Labour Party
- Dan Cosgrove, Labour Party
- Andy Flynn, Independent
- Karl Antony Hughes, Reform UK
- Christine Helen Lunney, Conservative Party
- Amy Catherine Mack, Green Party
- Gary Stapleton, Conservative Party
- Neil Wood James, Reform UK
Thorne and Moorends
- Joe Blackham, Labour Party
- Diar Davey-Rogerson, Green Party
- Susan Durant, Labour Party
- Adam Stanley Holgate, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
- Dave Knight, Reform UK
- Kieran Tommy Lay, Reform UK
- Andrew Francis Smith, Conservative Party
- Charlotte Smith, Conservative Party
- Glyn Whiting, Reform UK
Tickhill and Wadworth
- David Laurence Dixon, Conservative Party
- Jackie Dudley, Reform UK
- Martin Damian Greenhalgh, Conservative Party
- Sarah Henton, Green Party
- Louis Joseph Jackson, Labour Party
- Simon Menzies, Reform UK
- Laura Jane Vieira, Labour Party
Town
- Julie Buckley, Green Party
- Gemma Cobby, Labour Party
- Rob Dennis, Labour Party
- Steffan Louis George Eyre, Reform UK
- Dene Flannigan, Conservative Party
- Macauley Gibb, Reform UK
- Majid Khan, Labour Party
- Ryan Malee, Reform UK
- Nikki McDonald, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
- Tosh McDonald, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
- Maldwyn Perkins, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
- Helen Joanne Simcock, Conservative Party
- Neil Snowdon, Liberal Democrats
- Richie Vallance, Independent
- Richard Young, Independent
Wheatley Hills and Intake
- Guy Aston, Reform UK
- Daniel Barwell
- Simon Bonnett, Reform UK
- Martin Hugh Boyd, Green Party
- Tim Brown, Independent
- Miriam Patterson Clarke
- Paul John Cutts, Reform UK
- Yetunde Elebuibon, Labour and Co-operative Party
- Jane Kidd, Labour and Co-operative Party
- Emma Michelle Muddiman-Rawlins, Labour and Co-operative Party
- Jan Woning, Conservative Party
Doncaster will go to the polls to elect new councillors from 7am on May 1, 2025.
The mayor of Doncaster will be elected on the same day, alongside any parish or town councils in each area.
Only those registered to vote will be able to cast their ballot when polls open. Changes made under previous governments require everyone who wishes to vote to present valid photo ID at their local polling station.
