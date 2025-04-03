Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A significant 216 candidates will run for election across the City of Doncaster Council’s 21 wards.

The full statement of nominations for candidates to be elected as city councillors was published on the local authority website on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

15 candidates have been put forward for Town ward – the most for a single ward in this election.

The list of candidates includes a number of candidates also running to be the mayor of Doncaster, including Reform UK’s Alexander Jones – running in Edenthorpe and Kirk Sandall – and the Green Party’s Julie Buckley – running in Town.

The full list of candidates for each ward is below.

Adwick-le-Street and Carcroft

Chris Allen, Conservative Party

Nicola Brown, Reform UK

Maria Ann Hollingworth, Reform UK

Debbie Hutchinson, Labour Party

Ashley Simon James Mulligan, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Steven Plater, Reform UK

Tommy Shaw, Labour Party

Sarah Smith, Labour Party

Midori Wilkinson, Liberal Democrats

Julie Hazel Winter, Green Party

Armthorpe

Craig Frazer Armstrong, Conservative Party

Sara Anne Booth-Card, Liberal Democrats

Anya Fay Duckitt, Labour Party

Wendy Easton-McLellan, Conservative Party

James Kaya, Green Party

Christopher Marriott, Reform UK

Tim Needham, Labour Party

Emma Louise North, Labour Party

Nick Pritchard, Reform UK

Phil Smith, Reform UK

Balby South

Lynette Chipp, Green Party

Loan-Emanuel Craciun, Reform UK

Aimee Dickson, Labour Party

Sue Farmer, Labour Party

Shannon Leigh Gaines, Independent

James Richard Hart, Reform UK

Thomas James Jennions, Conservative Party

Rob Reid, Independent

Bentley

Sandra Bluff, Conservative Party

Rebecca Emily Booth, Reform UK

Samuel George Booth, Reform UK

James Robert Breen, Green Party

James Vernon Church, Labour Party

Frank Cooper, Green Party

Steven Flint, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Matt Jones, Labour Party

Jane Nightingale, Labour Party

Giulia Savini, Liberal Democrats

Steve Wharton, Reform UK

Bessacarr

Nick Allen, Conservative Party

Laura Bluff, Conservative Party

Andrew Bosmans, Labour Party

Andrew Brooke, Liberal Democrats

David John Carroll, Reform UK

Carol Greenhalgh, Conservative Party

Stacy Nicola Jane Johnson, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Chris Kidger, Reform UK

Sue Knowles, Labour Party

Richard Francis Mallinder, Green Party

Lee Christopher Mulholland, Labour Party

Aaran Strong, Reform UK

Conisbrough

Lani-Mae Ball, Labour Party

Nigel Ball, Labour Party

Frank Lloyd Calladine, British Democrats

Jason Vernon Charity, Reform UK

Danny Fielding, Green Party

Dawn Ann Lawrence, Labour Party

Dave Lee, Liberal Democrats

Steven Merriman, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Rachel Ann Reed, Reform UK

William Brooke Shaw, Reform UK

Terry Taylor, Conservative Party

Edenthorpe and Kirk Sandall

Greg Beaumont, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Paul Bissett

Alexander Jones, Reform UK

Patrick Musami, Conservative Party

David Andrew Nevett, Labour Party

Ismail Newton, Reform UK

Andrea Robinson, Labour Party

Frank Sheridan, Green Party

Edlington and Warmsworth

Stephen Charles Barnett, Reform UK

Craig Ann Bowker, Independent

Joan Briggs, Reform UK

Phil Cole, Labour Party

Richard Allan Jones, Conservative Party

Chris Mitchell, Independent

Gillian Margaret Nixon, Green Party

Joseph Reid, Liberal Democrats

Sam Siddall, Labour Party

Finningley

Jane Margaret Cox, Conservative Party

Steve Cox, Conservative Party

Surjit Singh Duhre, Reform UK

Leanne Marie Gilbride, Green Party

Robert Grice, Labour Party

Stephane Alfred Leclerc, Reform UK

Roger Long, Liberal Democrats

Mihai Melenciuc, Liberal Democrats

Henry Nchendze, Liberal Democrats

Heather Nicholls, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Anthony Brian Rawlings, Labour Party

Katie Tamsyn Victoria Smith, Labour Party

Symeon Mark Waller, Conservative Party

Owen Neil Wheatley, Reform UK

Hatfield

James Aitken, Conservative Party

Fiona Patricia Anderson, Labour Party

Ethan David Lee Bluff, Conservative Party

Mark Stephen Broadhurst, Reform UK

Linda Cotton, Liberal Democrats

Dan Dawson, Reform UK

James Vincent Hart, Independent

Hakan Hyusein, Conservative Party

Jude Knight, Labour Party

Glynis Smith, Labour Party

Nick Smith, Reform UK

Brian Charles Scullion Webster, Green Party

Hexthorpe and Balby North

Angela Curtis, Green Party

Clive Paul Jones, Conservative Party

Glyn Jones, Labour Party

Russ Linley, Reform UK

Sophie Liu, Labour Party

Isaiah-John Smith Reasbeck, Reform UK

Dean Southall, Liberal Democrats

Mexborough

John Jeffrey Avery, Labour Party

Keagan Patrick Edward Barnes, Green Party

John Anthony Beal, Mexborough First

Martin Leslie Booth, Labour Party

Bev Chapman, Labour Party

Anthony James Dodds, Reform UK

Sean Michael Gibbons, Mexborough First

Brendan John Megaw, Reform UK

Tina Needham, Mexborough First

John Arthur Reed, Reform UK

Neil Saran Srivastava

Norton and Askern

Iris Beech, Labour Party

Andy Hiles, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Frank Jackson, Reform UK

Vicky Lawson, Reform UK

Adrian Jonathan Mcleay, Liberal Democrats

Vanessa Aradia Myatt, Green Party

Steven James Ratcliffe, Conservative Party

John Carl Russo, Conservative Party

Janet Silcock, Labour Party

Gerald Squire, Reform UK

Austen William White, Labour

Roman Ridge

Paul David Garrett, Green Party

Julie Grace, Labour Party

Leanne Hempshall, Labour Party

Ann Nadin Martin, Conservative Party

Tony Nicholson, Green Party

Howard Rimmer, Reform UK

Ben Smith, Conservative Party

Craig Matthew Ward, Reform UK

Rossington and Bawtry

Bob Anderson, Labour Party

David Bluff, Conservative Party

Joshua Brignall-Morley, Liberal Democrats

John Nolan Cooke, Independent

Gerrad Farmer, Reform UK

Margaret Nancy Garrett, Green Party

Reuben Glynn, Conservative Party

Teresa Glynn, Conservative Party

Ken Guest, Labour Party

Ellis Anthony Mohoney, Reform UK

Lee Sammut, Labour UK

Clive Graham Stone, Reform UK

Mick Taylor

Anne Wilkinson

Sprotbrough

Olivia Anne Alder, Green Party

Oliver Christian Bloor, Reform UK

Glenn Bluff, Conservative Party

Fiona Cahill, Green Party,

Michael John MacDonald, Labour Party

Cynthia Anne Ransome, Conservative Party

Kevin Terence Rodgers, Labour Party

Simon Wellings, Reform UK

Stainforth and Barnby Dun

Keith Allsopp, Labour Party

Dan Cosgrove, Labour Party

Andy Flynn, Independent

Karl Antony Hughes, Reform UK

Christine Helen Lunney, Conservative Party

Amy Catherine Mack, Green Party

Gary Stapleton, Conservative Party

Neil Wood James, Reform UK

Thorne and Moorends

Joe Blackham, Labour Party

Diar Davey-Rogerson, Green Party

Susan Durant, Labour Party

Adam Stanley Holgate, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Dave Knight, Reform UK

Kieran Tommy Lay, Reform UK

Andrew Francis Smith, Conservative Party

Charlotte Smith, Conservative Party

Glyn Whiting, Reform UK

Tickhill and Wadworth

David Laurence Dixon, Conservative Party

Jackie Dudley, Reform UK

Martin Damian Greenhalgh, Conservative Party

Sarah Henton, Green Party

Louis Joseph Jackson, Labour Party

Simon Menzies, Reform UK

Laura Jane Vieira, Labour Party

Town

Julie Buckley, Green Party

Gemma Cobby, Labour Party

Rob Dennis, Labour Party

Steffan Louis George Eyre, Reform UK

Dene Flannigan, Conservative Party

Macauley Gibb, Reform UK

Majid Khan, Labour Party

Ryan Malee, Reform UK

Nikki McDonald, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Tosh McDonald, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Maldwyn Perkins, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Helen Joanne Simcock, Conservative Party

Neil Snowdon, Liberal Democrats

Richie Vallance, Independent

Richard Young, Independent

Wheatley Hills and Intake

Guy Aston, Reform UK

Daniel Barwell

Simon Bonnett, Reform UK

Martin Hugh Boyd, Green Party

Tim Brown, Independent

Miriam Patterson Clarke

Paul John Cutts, Reform UK

Yetunde Elebuibon, Labour and Co-operative Party

Jane Kidd, Labour and Co-operative Party

Emma Michelle Muddiman-Rawlins, Labour and Co-operative Party

Jan Woning, Conservative Party

Doncaster will go to the polls to elect new councillors from 7am on May 1, 2025.

The mayor of Doncaster will be elected on the same day, alongside any parish or town councils in each area.

Only those registered to vote will be able to cast their ballot when polls open. Changes made under previous governments require everyone who wishes to vote to present valid photo ID at their local polling station.