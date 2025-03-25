'Doncaster is failing' says Reform UK leader Nigel Farage after announcing local election candidate - Video

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 25th Mar 2025, 14:50 BST

Nigel Farage has said “the city of Doncaster is failing” and needs Reform UK in an interview with the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The Reform UK leader was at Doncaster Racecourse today (March 25, 2025) to announce 30-year-old Alexander Jones as the party’s candidate for mayor.

Jones was, until the announcement, understood to be running to become a councillor for a local ward – but he will now run to beat incumbent Labour mayor Ros Jones instead.

Speaking to the LDRS after the announcement, Farage dismissed questions over his candidate’s previous posts suggesting he would work to reduce immigration should he be elected to council – something the City of Doncaster Council does not have the power to do.

Farage said: “Actually they can. You see the better Reform do in local government, the more national government is going to think ‘we better do something otherwise [Reform] are going to win the next general election’.”

The party leader was enthusiastic about his party’s chances and did not attempt to reduce expectations for how they will perform in May.

“We’re trying to win,” he said, “We’ve got a chance. We genuinely have a chance. The Labour vote will fall, obviously… One of the keys will be where do those Conservative voters go.

“Don’t forget 2019. A Conservative MP was sent from Doncaster. When those Conservative voters understand this is literally a two horse race – it’s us v Labour. If you want to beat Labour you come with us and if that happens we can win.”

That Conservative MP was Nick Fletcher who is running against Reform UK and Labour to be Doncaster Mayor – after losing his parliamentary seat at the 2024 general election.

