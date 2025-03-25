Video: Nigel Farage heckled and protesters dragged out at Doncaster Reform rally
He is in the city to announce his party’s candidate for the May 1 mayoral election – but his speech to supporters was interrupted by a number of hecklers and shouts from members of the crowd who were then ejected from Doncaster Racecourse by security.
One protester could be heard shouting: “Refugees are welcome in Doncaster, tax your mates Nigel” as he was led away by two security guards.
Members of the audience could be heard chanting “out out out” as the man was led away.
Mr Farage was also met by a demonstration as he arrived outside Doncaster Racecourse this lunchtime, with a number of demonstrators holding placards.
He is in the city to official unveil and reveal Reform’s candidate for the election to choose a new mayor for Doncaster.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.