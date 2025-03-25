Video: Nigel Farage heckled and protesters dragged out at Doncaster Reform rally

This was the moment an angry protester was hauled by security at a rally by Reform UK leader Nigel Farage in Doncaster.

He is in the city to announce his party’s candidate for the May 1 mayoral election – but his speech to supporters was interrupted by a number of hecklers and shouts from members of the crowd who were then ejected from Doncaster Racecourse by security.

One protester could be heard shouting: “Refugees are welcome in Doncaster, tax your mates Nigel” as he was led away by two security guards.

Members of the audience could be heard chanting “out out out” as the man was led away.

Mr Farage was also met by a demonstration as he arrived outside Doncaster Racecourse this lunchtime, with a number of demonstrators holding placards.

He is in the city to official unveil and reveal Reform’s candidate for the election to choose a new mayor for Doncaster.