Reform UK's candidate for Doncaster mayor is revealed by Nigel Farage

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has unveiled his party’s candidate for the upcoming Doncaster mayoral election in front of hundreds of cheering supporters.

Alexander Jones has been announced as the party’s candidate for the May 1 poll in a special rally at Doncaster Racecourse this lunchtime.

The 30-year-old male model had previously announced he was standing as a councillor in the Edenthorpe and Kirk Sandall ward for the City of Doncaster Council elections on the same day.

However, the announcement was disrupted, with a number of protesters being escorted out by security as Reform supporters chanted “out, out, out” and gave their support to Mr Farage by chanting “Nigel” over and over again.

The local entrepreneur is described “as a proud Yorkshireman and was born and raised in Bessacarr. He has had a successful career, working in property before founding his own FOREX trading business and modelling.

Mr Farage said: “I am delighted to announce Alexander as our candidate for Mayor of Doncaster.

"Alexander understands the challenges faced by local people having lived here all his life. He is young, energetic and exactly what’s needed to get Doncaster back on track.”

Mr Jones said: “Growing up in Doncaster showed me how our communities can be forgotten and failed by politicians who promise much but deliver little.

"Doncaster has huge potential, and I am confident that I can unlock it and deliver the opportunities and investment local people deserve.

“A vote for Labour or the Conservatives in this election is a vote for more of the same complacency and decay that has held Doncaster back for years. Doncaster is broken. Reform will fix it.”

Mr Farage will also be campaigning for the 55 council candidates standing in the upcoming City of Doncaster Council elections.

In his speech at the Doncaster Racecourse, the Reform UK leader said that City of Doncaster Council has wasted around £20 million on cycle lanes in Doncaster in the last four years, with “almost no increase in cycling whatsoever” and “committed £1.6 million in 2024/25 in “reaction to the climate and bio-diversity emergency” and the council’s “Net Zero Carbon Masterplan.”

He also claimed the authority has pent over £300,000 on translation, interpretation and language services in just three years.

And he added: “Residents in Doncaster have seen their council tax increase by 22% in just five years, with the City of Doncaster Council running up over £425 million in debt, or over £1,367 per person.

"Meanwhile the CEO of the council earns £183,000 per year - £15,000 more than the Prime Minister and over five times the average salary in Doncaster.”