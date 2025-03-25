Nigel Farage’s speech at a Reform UK event in Doncaster today got off to a shaky start as protestors repeatedly interrupted the Clacton MP as he tried to speak.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Local Democracy Reporting Service counted eight protesters who were removed by security as they heckled Farage.

Members of the protest organisation Stand Up To Racism took turns shouting at the Reform UK leader and were met with boos and chants of “out, out, out” by his supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Come the fourth protestor, Farage himself began to counter the shouts calling the hecklers “boring”.

Nigel Farage with Reform UK's candidate for mayor of Doncaster, Alexander Jones. | LDRS

Once he started speaking, he said: “We will not be stopped by a ranting student mob.”

The repeat interruptions did not prevent Farage from eventually naming Alexander Jones as the Reform UK candidate for Doncaster mayor.

Jones, aged 30, is a male model and businessman who previously announced he was running to be a councillor in Edenthorpe and Kirk Sandall ward, a race he will now step out of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander Jones and Nigel Farage (centre) with Reform UK's slate of council candidates in Doncaster. | LDRS

Stand Up To Racism also said a small number of their members gathered outside Doncaster Racecourse to protest, with Sabby Dhalu, co-convenor for the organisation, adding: “Reform is a threat to our communities.”

Ahead of Farage taking the stage, supporters heard from Simon Wellings, one of Reform UK’s council candidates.

He said the country and Doncaster had had “decades of mismanagement by the Tory and Labour parties”.

Wellings told the crowd Doncaster “needs Reform”, but to “get Reform you need to vote for it”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farage slammed the Labour leadership in Doncaster for “wasting” money on cycle lanes “nobody uses”.

In his speech to supporters, Alexander Jones said: “I believe Doncaster matters.

“I believe Reform is the way to go.”

After Jones finished speaking, Farage congratulated the mayoral candidate on making his first ever political speech.