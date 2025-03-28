Doncaster children’s services boosted by new foster carers
In a meeting of Doncaster Council’s overview and scrutiny management committee yesterday (March 27, 2025), councillor Leanne Hempshall asked officers if recent recruitment drives for new foster carers had been a success.
Lee Golze, service director of locality and early intervention at the City of Doncaster Council said: “It’s been pretty successful.
“We’re getting lots and lots of enquiries.”
Mr Golze told the committee seven fostering households had been approved in this financial year, with an eighth expected to be approved soon.
He added: “We want 75 per cent of all our children in care in family settings not agency care.”
Cllr Andrea Robinson said fostering services are “held up” by older people, asking council officers if the authority was too reliant on people who are “grandparent age” and may be “looking to retire”.
Mr Golze said it wasn’t a concern that had been raised before.
He said: “Some of our older foster carers are some of the best ones we’ve got.”
According to the fostering in Doncaster page on the council website, anyone aged 21 or over can apply to be a foster carer.
It states people can foster as families or foster alone, so long as they have the “time, space, and skills to support a child”.
