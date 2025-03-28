Doncaster children’s services boosted by new foster carers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Some 12 children will benefit from improved recruitment of foster carers in Doncaster, councillors have been told.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a meeting of Doncaster Council’s overview and scrutiny management committee yesterday (March 27, 2025), councillor Leanne Hempshall asked officers if recent recruitment drives for new foster carers had been a success.

Lee Golze, service director of locality and early intervention at the City of Doncaster Council said: “It’s been pretty successful.

“We’re getting lots and lots of enquiries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leanne Hempshall asked officers at the City of Doncaster Council is recruitment for new foster carers had been a success. | LDRS

Mr Golze told the committee seven fostering households had been approved in this financial year, with an eighth expected to be approved soon.

He added: “We want 75 per cent of all our children in care in family settings not agency care.”

Cllr Andrea Robinson said fostering services are “held up” by older people, asking council officers if the authority was too reliant on people who are “grandparent age” and may be “looking to retire”.

Mr Golze said it wasn’t a concern that had been raised before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Some of our older foster carers are some of the best ones we’ve got.”

According to the fostering in Doncaster page on the council website, anyone aged 21 or over can apply to be a foster carer.

It states people can foster as families or foster alone, so long as they have the “time, space, and skills to support a child”.