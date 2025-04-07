Doncaster elections 2025: Reform UK’s ‘£400m debt’ claims branded as ‘desperate’ by Ros Jones
Her comments to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) follow attacks from both Nigel Farage and his party’s candidate for Doncaster mayor Alexander Jones that the council is “broken”, in-part due to being £425m in debt.
Ros Jones said: “[The] City of Doncaster Council is a financially well managed council, with the lowest council tax in Yorkshire and delivering quality value for money services despite over 14 years of Conservative austerity.”
She said the attacks from Reform UK were “desperate” and “do not present the full facts”.
During the mayoral hustings hosted by the Doncaster Chamber of Commerce in March 2025, Reform UK’s Alexander Jones made repeated references to the £400m the council owes.
He said the debt was evidence the council was “terribly mismanaged” and clearing the council’s debts, stripping back on waste and finding value for money were his main priorities.
Ros Jones said these claims were an attempt to spread “misinformation”.
She said: “The net cost of Council services in 2023/24 was circa £800m for the year and our assets valued in excess of £1.8bn. So yes, we do borrow money in order to invest in our council housing, schools, leisure centres. [The council] remains under-borrowed, and we maximise grants and other income streams wherever possible.”
Being under-borrowed means the council is borrowing less than expected.
She said the latest audited statement of accounts is publicly available “for all to see”.
