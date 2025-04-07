Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reform UK’s attempts to label the City of Doncaster Council as being over £400million in debt are “desperate”, Labour’s Ros Jones has said.

Her comments to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) follow attacks from both Nigel Farage and his party’s candidate for Doncaster mayor Alexander Jones that the council is “broken”, in-part due to being £425m in debt.

Ros Jones said: “[The] City of Doncaster Council is a financially well managed council, with the lowest council tax in Yorkshire and delivering quality value for money services despite over 14 years of Conservative austerity.”

She said the attacks from Reform UK were “desperate” and “do not present the full facts”.

Seven candidates took part in the first mayoral hustings of the 2025 local elections. L-R: Doug Wright, Andy Hiles, Nick Fletcher, Alexander Jones, Ros Jones, David Bettney, Frank Calladine. | LDRS

During the mayoral hustings hosted by the Doncaster Chamber of Commerce in March 2025, Reform UK’s Alexander Jones made repeated references to the £400m the council owes.

He said the debt was evidence the council was “terribly mismanaged” and clearing the council’s debts, stripping back on waste and finding value for money were his main priorities.

Ros Jones said these claims were an attempt to spread “misinformation”.

Reform UK's candidate for Doncaster mayor, Alexander Jones, with Nigel Farage and party candidates for council. | LDRS

She said: “The net cost of Council services in 2023/24 was circa £800m for the year and our assets valued in excess of £1.8bn. So yes, we do borrow money in order to invest in our council housing, schools, leisure centres. [The council] remains under-borrowed, and we maximise grants and other income streams wherever possible.”

Being under-borrowed means the council is borrowing less than expected.

She said the latest audited statement of accounts is publicly available “for all to see”.