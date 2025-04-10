Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner have backed Labour’s Ros Jones for mayor of Doncaster during a visit to the city today and said Reform UK “don’t know” if they support the airport.

The Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister visited 2Excel near the former Doncaster Sheffield Airport site to share their support for an extra £30million of devolved funds to go towards reopening the site.

Speaking to a media huddle after the visit, Angela Rayner said: “Ros Jones has been a fantastic advocate here… she’s been on to us about making sure that investment comes to Doncaster because she knows how important it is.

“We’ve had 14 years of Tories who have turned their backs on projects like [Doncaster Sheffield Airport], we’re turning that around now and that investment is coming and people will start to see a real change.

Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner visited 2Excel in Doncaster on Thursday supporting an additional £30m of devolved funds being allocated to the reopening of the local airport. | LDRS

“Ros has been at the forefront of that saying we don’t want to be on our knees asking for handouts, we want to be part of the growth that this country wants to deliver over the next decade of national renewal and we see Doncaster as key to that.”

The visit comes a week after the candidates for mayor of Doncaster were officially confirmed, kicking off four weeks of campaigning before the election on May 1, 2025.

The Prime Minister told reporters: “[Ros] is passionate about the reopening of this airport, she is passionate about Doncaster.

Mayor Ros Jones has announced £3 million to improve town centres across Doncaster.

“She has not missed a single opportunity to be in my ear about the importance of this airport to Doncaster, and quite right too – I’m not complaining about that – she is absolutely right and a very strong representative to those that she represents and a powerful advocate.”

Reopening Doncaster Sheffield Airport has become a contentious issue amongst candidates for Doncaster mayor, with Reform UK’s Alexander Jones being attacked by rivals who say he does not support it.

It prompted a statement to the Local Democracy Reporting Service on Wednesday, in which Mr Jones said the airport could be “the jewel in our crown” in Doncaster.

He added Labour and the Conservatives’ “commitment to achieving Net Zero” would put the future of the airport in jeopardy and Reform UK would “scrap” it.

The Prime Minister echoed local attacks on Mr Jones, pointing to the reopening of the airport as a crucial issue in the election.

He said: “What we promised was change and delivery and what you see with the airport here is change and delivery because this was a lost opportunity. The last government didn’t walk towards the problem, didn’t support people across Doncaster and just walked away.

“This Labour government has walked towards the problem and working with the mayors is able to announce the reopening of this airport.

“Frankly, what have Reform got to say about one of the most important issues in Doncaster? They don’t know, they can’t say they’re supporting it.

“The people of Doncaster don’t want to hear from a party that says it doesn’t know whether it supports one of the most important things in Doncaster. What do Reform say about the NHS? We’re bringing the waiting lists down, Reform say they’re going to charge you to use the NHS.”

Angela Rayner said the Labour government was already delivering real change for people in Doncaster.

She told reporters: “Bringing down the NHS waiting lists, the houses that we’re building, here in Doncaster far too many young people don’t have that opportunity [to own a home].

“Thousands and thousands of workers this week got a pay rise because of the work we did on the minimum wage and making sure that people are actually given enough money in their pockets to live. We’re already making a difference.”